Norwich features in trailer for new Emma Thompson film

Video

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato, met the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

The trailer has been released for a racy new comedy drama film starring Emma Thompson and Norwich features in it.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be released in cinemas on June 17 this year and scenes were shot in Norwich in March 2021.

This included Café Gelato in Opie Street, which features in the trailer just released by Lionsgate UK.

The film, directed by Sophie Hyde, stars Oscar-winner Thompson as widow Nancy Stokes and rising star Daryl McCormack as Leo Grande, who you may recognise as Isiah in Peaky Blinders.

Nancy hires the services of sex worker Leo in the film as she is yearning for adventure.

Both find they like each other and over the course of three rendezvous, the power dynamics shift.

The film made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January.