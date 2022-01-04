Promotion

Chelsea Pennell lost three and a half stone with help from Slimming World and is now a consultant in Taverham - Credit: Julia Holland

A Taverham mum of two has been inspired to become a Slimming World consultant after losing three and a half stone and keeping it off for the last four years.

Chelsea Pennell, 34, lost her weight in a short six month period in 2017 at her local Taverham group and has remained at her target weight ever since.

“My labour was induced early due to my weight impacting my health and I was at an all time low with my self confidence," said Chelsea. "Adjusting to being a mum of two boys and a family of four took time and when my baby was 14 months old I was the heaviest I’d ever been. A friend’s wedding was fast approaching and I knew it was time to make a change.”

Chelsea Pennell before she lost three and a half stone with Slimming World - Credit: Julia Holland

In January 2017, Chelsea joined the Taverham Slimming World group. Chelsea added: “I immediately felt part of the group and was welcomed by all my fellow members and my consultant. I couldn’t believe that I could eat unlimited potatoes, meat, pasta, fish, rice, eggs, fruit and vegetables and lose weight. I was delighted to return the following week 8lbs lighter and it finally gave me the much needed self belief to know I could lose weight.”

Chelsea carried on attending her local weekly group and in June 2017 she attended her friend’s wedding three stone lighter, three dress sizes smaller and feeling fabulous. One month later she reached her chosen target weight, losing three and a half stone and gaining free lifetime membership.

Chelsea is looking forward to helping others achieve their weight-loss goals as a Slimming World consultant - Credit: Julia Holland

“I will be forever grateful to Slimming World for helping me get to where I am today. Throughout my weight loss journey, having a consultant who has been in your shoes and understands how you feel, and being part of a group who support and care, was so comforting and motivating and played the biggest part in me achieving my dream weight. I never felt judged and my actual weight was completely confidential.

“I was never hungry and I could prepare delicious meals for the whole family like steak and chips, spaghetti bolognaise and carbonara and I could still enjoy chips and chocolate and lose weight.

“Now feels like the right time for me to help others achieve their weight-loss dreams. I can’t wait to share my Slimming World knowledge with my groups. I’m so excited to see my members' faces when they step on to my scales and see how easy it is to lose weight whilst still eating the food they love.”

Chelsea has re-launched the Thursday morning and evening groups in Taverham. The groups meet at Hinks Meadow Village Hall at 9.30am, 11am, 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

New and returning members are welcome. Please contact Chelsea on 07789 790066 for more information.

Why not join for FREE for 12 weeks through the Norfolk Slimming World on referral scheme*

*Must meet criteria to be eligible.