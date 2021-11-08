News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:16 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 3:06 PM November 8, 2021
Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. - Credit: Instagram/@sydneypurl

From special effects to stunning glamour, a Norwich make-up artist has been able to go self-employed after catching the attention of global brands on social media.

The video and images below are not for the squeamish! 

Sydney Purl, 27, gave up her job as a secretary at a beauty school in April this year due to her success on video platform TikTok, which she joined in October 2019.

One of Sydney's Halloween looks using prosthetics. 

One of Sydney's Halloween looks using prosthetics. - Credit: Instagram/@sydneypurl

She now has 1.2 million followers, along with 33,000 on Instagram, and has worked with major brands including L'Oréal, Maybelline and JD Sports.

She also has an ongoing contract with Makeup Revolution and her photo was recently displayed in all Superdrug stores across the UK. 

Her speciality is special effects make-up, which has included a mermaid and an exposed brain, and each look takes from two to five hours.

Sydney specialises in special effects make-up, here she does an exposed brain look. 

Sydney specialises in special effects make-up, here she does an exposed brain look. - Credit: Instagram/@sydneypurl

Miss Purl said: "Social media has changed my life completely and especially TikTok, I get so many opportunities and invited to loads of events."

Follow @sydneypurl on TikTok and and Instagram. 

