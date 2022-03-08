Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norfolk star of The Bachelor lands presenting role on travel TV show

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:28 AM March 8, 2022
Reanne Brown and Krissann Barretto filming for The Gypsies in India.

Reanne Brown and Krissann Barretto filming for The Gypsies in India. - Credit: Reanne Brown

A Norfolk model and actress has landed a presenting role on a travel TV show shot in India and it is a dream come true. 

Reanne Brown, 32, from Costessey, is currently on the other side of the world filming for the second series of The Gypsies.

She is joined by Indian actress Krissann Barretto, who appeared on the first series, and it is for channel Travelxp which airs in 52 countries.

Miss Brown first auditioned for the role in 2020, but filming was delayed a number of times due to Covid.

Reanne Brown with the film crew in India. 

Reanne Brown with the film crew in India. - Credit: Reanne Brown

She said: "Krissann is showing me all around India and we are going on lots of adventures, which includes dangerous activities and fun ones too.

"I feel very lucky for the opportunity I have right now."

Miss Brown's previous work has included TV commercials for Disney World, modelling for haircare brands and in 2019 she was a contestant on Channel 5's The Bachelor UK.

The Gypsies will air from May 2022 on Freeview channel 98 and Sky channel 185.

