'Lovely double-decker': Radio 1's Greg James reveals love for Norwich bus

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:47 AM September 28, 2022
Radio 1 D.J Greg James in Archant's headquarters visiting the Eastern Daily Press, Evening News and

Greg James spent his university days in Norwich - Credit: Steve Adams

A Norwich bus route has been praised on the airwaves this morning as part of BBC Radio 1 star Greg James' breakfast show.

James, who was a student at the University of East Anglia, was catching up with Norfolk bus enthusiast Reece Collison who revealed he had recently moved to a new flat in Norwich.

The DJ praised the move and revealed Norwich was a "great city to live".

The Lord Mayor of Norwich Judith Lubbock on the Greg James Radio 1 show at OPEN.Picture: ANTONY KE

Greg James joined BBC Radio 1 in 2007 - Credit: Anthony Kelly

He said: "Norwich is a fine city - I know that from first-hand experience.

"What a place."

James, who studied drama during his time at the UEA, went on to claim the number 25 bus route - which goes from Earlham Park through to Norwich Station - is his favourite bus.

TfL driver Berry, Annie Bond and Reece Collison of Norwich with the Number 14 bus to Russell Square

TFL driver Berry, Annie Bond and Reece Collison of Norwich with the Number 14 bus to Russell Square - Credit: Annie Bond

He added: "It's a lovely double-decker.

"If you had an early lecture, you could get on the top and pretend to drive it."

Mr Collison became a national sensation in February after racing through London in a segment named Beat the Bus.

The bus fan was tasked with walking 1.8 miles between Russell Square and Green Park - while fellow listener Annie Bond hopped on the 14 route - to see who would get there quickest.

Mr Collison was narrowly beaten to the finish line by the red bus.

