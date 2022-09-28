'Lovely double-decker': Radio 1's Greg James reveals love for Norwich bus

A Norwich bus route has been praised on the airwaves this morning as part of BBC Radio 1 star Greg James' breakfast show.

James, who was a student at the University of East Anglia, was catching up with Norfolk bus enthusiast Reece Collison who revealed he had recently moved to a new flat in Norwich.

The DJ praised the move and revealed Norwich was a "great city to live".

Greg James joined BBC Radio 1 in 2007 - Credit: Anthony Kelly

He said: "Norwich is a fine city - I know that from first-hand experience.

"What a place."

James, who studied drama during his time at the UEA, went on to claim the number 25 bus route - which goes from Earlham Park through to Norwich Station - is his favourite bus.

TFL driver Berry, Annie Bond and Reece Collison of Norwich with the Number 14 bus to Russell Square - Credit: Annie Bond

He added: "It's a lovely double-decker.

"If you had an early lecture, you could get on the top and pretend to drive it."

Mr Collison became a national sensation in February after racing through London in a segment named Beat the Bus.

The bus fan was tasked with walking 1.8 miles between Russell Square and Green Park - while fellow listener Annie Bond hopped on the 14 route - to see who would get there quickest.

Mr Collison was narrowly beaten to the finish line by the red bus.