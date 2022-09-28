'Lovely double-decker': Radio 1's Greg James reveals love for Norwich bus
- Credit: Steve Adams
A Norwich bus route has been praised on the airwaves this morning as part of BBC Radio 1 star Greg James' breakfast show.
James, who was a student at the University of East Anglia, was catching up with Norfolk bus enthusiast Reece Collison who revealed he had recently moved to a new flat in Norwich.
The DJ praised the move and revealed Norwich was a "great city to live".
He said: "Norwich is a fine city - I know that from first-hand experience.
"What a place."
James, who studied drama during his time at the UEA, went on to claim the number 25 bus route - which goes from Earlham Park through to Norwich Station - is his favourite bus.
He added: "It's a lovely double-decker.
"If you had an early lecture, you could get on the top and pretend to drive it."
Most Read
- 1 The Range announces opening date of second city store
- 2 Police helicopter circles Norwich in hunt for wanted man
- 3 Big change coming to Saturday nights at The Waterfront in Norwich
- 4 City road reopens after four months of closures
- 5 Man arrested after brandishing kitchen knives in Asda car park
- 6 Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people
- 7 'Mountains of rubbish' building up around popular NDR walking spot
- 8 Tributes left to woman found unresponsive on Norwich street following her death
- 9 Window smashing spree slammed by traders picking up the cost
- 10 Community bid for village pub continues to move in the right direction
Mr Collison became a national sensation in February after racing through London in a segment named Beat the Bus.
The bus fan was tasked with walking 1.8 miles between Russell Square and Green Park - while fellow listener Annie Bond hopped on the 14 route - to see who would get there quickest.
Mr Collison was narrowly beaten to the finish line by the red bus.