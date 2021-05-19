News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside former pub as luxury flats nearly finished

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:30 AM May 19, 2021   
Magpie pub, Norwich

The former Magpie pub, before work started to convert it into luxury rentals. - Credit: Archant

Work on a Norwich pub which has stood empty for 15 years, been for sale twice and suffered damage by fire, is nearly finished.

Magpie pub Norwich

Inside the luxury apartments being converted in the former Magpie pub. - Credit: OpenRent

The Magpie pub, Magpie Road, was shrouded in scaffolding for more than a year as work took place to convert it into four luxury flats.

Magpie pub, Norwich

Inside the luxury rentals at the former Magpie pub. - Credit: OpenRent

But now the one bedroom apartments, available for rent only at £950 a month, are almost finished. Rents are from July 1 for the homes which offer open-plan living rooms with vaulted ceilings, original beams and some features such as brick fireplaces.

They also come with newly fitted kitchens with appliances, a bedroom with double glazed sash windows with wooden shutters and a large bathroom.

Outside, there is a gated paved courtyard garden only for people living in the apartments as well as storage for bikes.

The apartments are available for professionals only, though, said agent OpenRent, with no students or pets allowed. People can move in from July 1.

You may also want to watch:

The Magpie was once one of Norwich's most popular drinking spots but was sold by Norwich City Council in 2010.

t came up for sale originally for £500,000 in 2017 only to come back on the market a year later at the reduced price of £360,000 and then suffered a fire in 2018.

Magpie pub, Norwich

Inside the luxury rentals in the former Magpie pub. - Credit: OpenRent

Most Read

  1. 1 Riverside pub welcomes customers again with new owners
  2. 2 First Bus investigates 'racist incident' involving driver and girl, 14
  3. 3 Woman injured by jars of sauce thrown in Sainsbury's
  1. 4 School told to improve three times since 2015 praised by Ofsted
  2. 5 Norwich man's £500k pay-out for brain injury suffered in work accident
  3. 6 Fourth time lucky as couple marry at last - with guests!
  4. 7 Parents open up after teen son's near-fatal motorbike crash
  5. 8 'Desperately needed': Zebra crossing proposed for city centre street
  6. 9 Indian variant Covid cases in Norfolk 'cause to be cautious'
  7. 10 Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £545k - and it has off-street parking

The project suffered setbacks to do with converting former stables at the rear into two extra residential units.

Magpie pub, Norwich

Shrouded in scaffolding: Work going on at the Magpie pub is nearly finished. - Credit: Archant

Eventually, planning permission was refused for the two, two-storey homes in January 2020.

Mark Brown, Norwich City Council's area development planning manager, said at the time: "The proposal would result in a very poor standard of residential amenity due to the close proximity of directly facing windows and the position of balconies, resulting in insufficient privacy for occupiers of the proposed development.

"The proposal would cause harm to the character of the conservation area and locally listed buildings including the former pub and adjacent terraces."

Magpie pub, Norwich

An old photo of the Magpie pub, which dates back as far as the 18th century. - Credit: Archant

Originally, planning permission for the conversion was applied for by Flagship Housing but the work is now being done by Essex-based property firm Black Dog Properties.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The note that was on the door of the Blueberry when it closed in September last year. Pic: Archant

Music-lovers' pub could be demolished for 23 flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Natalie Brewer and her husband Nick have set up The Little Park Café in Thorpe St Andrew 

Couple launch new park café after market success

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new covers for the outdoor seating at The Oak Bar Terrace on Yarmouth Road 

Food and Drink

Bar splashes out £500,000 on outdoor dining area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Richard Nash showroom in Rouen Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Former car showroom could make way for 146 student flats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus