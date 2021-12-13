Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k

Gallery

The Victorian orangery is attached to Whitlingham Hall and is a shared area in the estate - Credit: William H Brown

This Trowse townhouse, with access to seven acres of land and a Victorian orangery, is on the market for £475,000 with William H Brown.

Whitlingham Hall estate and its grounds in Trowse - Credit: William H Brown

The Victorian orangery was built in 1865 and is Grade II listed - Credit: William H Brown

The property is located within Whitlingham Hall estate. The hall itself, which was built in 1865, was converted into flats in 2003.

There are large shared spaces, such as the Grade II listed Victorian orangery which William H Brown called "great for pre-dinner cocktails and canapes".

The front of the townhouse on the Whitlingham Hall estate - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen and breakfast room on the front of the ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The house is entered via the front hall, which contains a small toilet and storage cupboard. To the right of the hall are the kitchen and breakfast room.

At the end of the entrance hall is the living and dining room which has a feature fireplace and French doors to the terrace.

The kitchen, with fitted base and wall units - Credit: William H Brown

The living and dining room on the townhouses ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor contains two of the four double bedrooms, both with ensuites and built-in wardrobes.

The principal bedroom faces the back garden and has three large windows. The second bedroom faces the front of the house.

The living room, with a feature fireplace and French doors to the terrace - Credit: William H Brown

Bedroom two, on the first floor, with an en-suite and two built-in cupboards - Credit: William H Brown

The second floor contains the other two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The two bedrooms both have skylight windows.

The house has a private decked sun terrace extending to shared gardens with extensive grounds of seven acres, a pond with a fountain, a formal lawn with stone pathways, rose beds and box hedging.

The en-suite for the principal bedroom - Credit: William H Brown

The principal bedroom on the first floor, which has an en-suite and built-in wardrobes - Credit: William H Brown

There are also two allocated parking spaces.

Located in Trowse, this home is a stone's throw from the city whilst still feeling secluded and in the countryside.

The decked sun terrace at the back of the townhouse, which leads to the communal gardens - Credit: William H Brown

The pond in the grounds of the estate, with a fountain and path - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirby Road, Trowse

Guide Price: £475,000

William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.