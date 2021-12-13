News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:41 AM December 13, 2021
Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The Victorian orangery is attached to Whitlingham Hall and is a shared area in the estate - Credit: William H Brown

This Trowse townhouse, with access to seven acres of land and a Victorian orangery, is on the market for £475,000 with William H Brown.

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

Whitlingham Hall estate and its grounds in Trowse - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The Victorian orangery was built in 1865 and is Grade II listed - Credit: William H Brown

The property is located within Whitlingham Hall estate. The hall itself, which was built in 1865, was converted into flats in 2003.

There are large shared spaces, such as the Grade II listed Victorian orangery which William H Brown called "great for pre-dinner cocktails and canapes".

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The front of the townhouse on the Whitlingham Hall estate - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The kitchen and breakfast room on the front of the ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The house is entered via the front hall, which contains a small toilet and storage cupboard. To the right of the hall are the kitchen and breakfast room.

At the end of the entrance hall is the living and dining room which has a feature fireplace and French doors to the terrace.

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The kitchen, with fitted base and wall units - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The living and dining room on the townhouses ground floor - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor contains two of the four double bedrooms, both with ensuites and built-in wardrobes.

The principal bedroom faces the back garden and has three large windows. The second bedroom faces the front of the house.

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The living room, with a feature fireplace and French doors to the terrace - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

Bedroom two, on the first floor, with an en-suite and two built-in cupboards - Credit: William H Brown

Most Read

  1. 1 'Anxiety and anger' as payment signs put up in free city car park
  2. 2 First Omicron case confirmed in Norwich
  3. 3 Burger company moves into Norwich pub leaving customers 'blown away'
  1. 4 Take a look at Norfolk's first electric vehicle charging station
  2. 5 Is this your dog? Search is on for owner of elderly pup found in dump
  3. 6 Chloe Smith speaks out on alleged No10 Christmas party
  4. 7 Man, 20, missing for three days
  5. 8 'Must see' Victorian home for sale in Norwich for £1.3m
  6. 9 'Gina was always giving' - Family's tribute to church volunteer, 28
  7. 10 Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing

The second floor contains the other two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The two bedrooms both have skylight windows.

The house has a private decked sun terrace extending to shared gardens with extensive grounds of seven acres, a pond with a fountain, a formal lawn with stone pathways, rose beds and box hedging.

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The en-suite for the principal bedroom - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The principal bedroom on the first floor, which has an en-suite and built-in wardrobes - Credit: William H Brown

There are also two allocated parking spaces.

Located in Trowse, this home is a stone's throw from the city whilst still feeling secluded and in the countryside.  

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The decked sun terrace at the back of the townhouse, which leads to the communal gardens - Credit: William H Brown

Whitlingham Hall townhouse, Trowse Norwich

The pond in the grounds of the estate, with a fountain and path - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS

Kirby Road, Trowse

Guide Price: £475,000

William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heather Gage pictured with her son Jenson

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Webster court flats completed in just three weeks. Catherine Little, Executive housing director and

Homelessness

First look inside city flats built in THREE days

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pictured: Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Insert: Katie Masters

Woman's terror after pair try to force her into car in city centre

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of an overturned lorry on the A11 at the Brandon roundabout at Thetford. Pic

Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon