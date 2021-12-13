Gallery
Townhouse with seven acres and Victorian orangery priced at £475k
- Credit: William H Brown
This Trowse townhouse, with access to seven acres of land and a Victorian orangery, is on the market for £475,000 with William H Brown.
The property is located within Whitlingham Hall estate. The hall itself, which was built in 1865, was converted into flats in 2003.
There are large shared spaces, such as the Grade II listed Victorian orangery which William H Brown called "great for pre-dinner cocktails and canapes".
The house is entered via the front hall, which contains a small toilet and storage cupboard. To the right of the hall are the kitchen and breakfast room.
At the end of the entrance hall is the living and dining room which has a feature fireplace and French doors to the terrace.
The first floor contains two of the four double bedrooms, both with ensuites and built-in wardrobes.
The principal bedroom faces the back garden and has three large windows. The second bedroom faces the front of the house.
The second floor contains the other two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The two bedrooms both have skylight windows.
The house has a private decked sun terrace extending to shared gardens with extensive grounds of seven acres, a pond with a fountain, a formal lawn with stone pathways, rose beds and box hedging.
There are also two allocated parking spaces.
Located in Trowse, this home is a stone's throw from the city whilst still feeling secluded and in the countryside.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kirby Road, Trowse
Guide Price: £475,000
William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
