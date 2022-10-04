£750k apartment set in seven acres for sale near Norwich

A beautiful stained glass window in the living space offers lovely views over the grounds - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed apartment in an exclusive gated development near Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £750,000.

Number 1, Whitlingham Hall offers all the pleasures of a grand house while being close to the city.

It is nestled in around seven acres of communal grounds in Trowse, which also includes access to a huge ornamental orangery.

Whitlingham Hall in Trowse dates back to 1865 and includes access to seven acres of communal gardens and a huge Victorian orangery - Credit: Savills

The open-plan living space is light and airy with impressive plasterwork detailing on its high ceiling - Credit: Savills

The sitting area, featuring a huge stained glass window overlooking the grounds - Credit: Savills

The apartment itself has been the subject of a sympathetic and grand restoration and features detailed plasterwork on the ceiling, elegant proportions and an intricate staircase that connects the main living space to a mezzanine above.

It is one of several apartments and houses at Whitlingham Hall, which was built in 1865 in an Elizabethan revival style for the Norwich banker Sir Robert Harvey. It was then passed on to the Colman family, who extended it in 1882, and it remained the family home until the 1950s.

The open-plan living space features a huge fitted kitchen - Credit: Savills

The master bedroom, which features detailed plasterwork on the ceiling - Credit: Savills

The bathroom doubles as an en suite to the master bedroom and features a five-piece suite - Credit: Savills

In 1955, the building was converted into Whitlingham Hospital. It closed in 1955 and work to convert it into apartments and houses began in the early 2000s.

This Grade II listed apartment is arranged over two floors and features a striking open-plan living space with a kitchen, sitting and dining areas and elegant ceiling heights. Beautiful stained glass windows overlook the grounds and the space also has doors leading out to the apartment’s own private garden which is fully enclosed.

The mezzanine level is currently used as a home office, cinema room and gym, but it offers wide potential for other uses, too.

As well as the communal gardens, the apartment has its own private garden - Credit: Savills

The rear garden is enclosed and secluded - Credit: Savills

The gardens around Whitlingham Hall extend to around seven acres and are beautifully maintained - Credit: Savills

The master bedroom is generous in size and has a dressing area as well as access to what can be used as an en suite and a family bathroom and includes a five-piece suite.

There are also two further bedrooms and a family shower room.

