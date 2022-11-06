Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside 'exceptional' city centre apartment on sale for £225k

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:10 AM November 6, 2022
The property is described by the estate agent as "truly exceptional"

The property is described by the estate agent as "truly exceptional" - Credit: William H Brown

This two-bed city centre property described by the estate agent as 'truly exceptional' is on the market for £225,000.

Located in Westwick Street, Norwich, in the popular district of St Benedicts, the conversion apartment has a 28ft open plan lounge, diner and kitchen set up which is kitted out with grey fixtures and fittings.

Equipped with two en-suite bathrooms for the two bedrooms, the property also has sash windows and garage style parking.

The property's kitchen is kitted out with grey fixtures and fittings

The property's kitchen is kitted out with grey fixtures and fittings - Credit: William H Brown

The house is ideally located for exploring the city

The house is ideally located for exploring the city - Credit: William H Brown

The living room in the property

The living room in the property - Credit: William H Brown

Ideally located a stone's throw from the city's shops and bar scene, the apartment is also ideal for those who like to explore what Norwich has to offer.

The property is located in Westwick Street, Norwich

The property is located in Westwick Street, Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen area has a fitted range of eye and base level kitchen units, inset sink unit and tiled splashbacks, built-in hob and oven, space for fridge-freezer as well as a built-in dishwasher.

The property is on the market for £225,000

The property is on the market for £225,000 - Credit: William H Brown

One of the two bedrooms in the house

One of the two bedrooms in the house - Credit: William H Brown

The house has two en-suite bathrooms

The house has two en-suite bathrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Marketed by William H Brown, there is no onward chain with the property and the building comes with gas fired central heating.

PROPERTY FACTS

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorist parked in driveway then 'swore' when told to move
  2. 2 5 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich
  3. 3 Norwich flight forced to land at Gatwick shortly after take-off
  1. 4 Revealed: The star turning on Norwich's Christmas lights this year
  2. 5 Man arrested after armed police called to bus station
  3. 6 Anger and tears over council decision to cancel popular fayre and fete
  4. 7 Car dumped in loading bay for more than a MONTH is removed
  5. 8 City centre Christmas market opens today
  6. 9 Four sentenced after admitting running drugs county line in Norwich
  7. 10 City man converts Vauxhall car so he can live in it instead of paying rent

Westwick Street, Norwich

Guide price: £225,000

William H Brown, 01603 361933

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The King's Head has been named among the top four in the country according to CAMRA

City pub named among top four in the country

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Graham Johnston outside The Bell Inn in Salhouse whcih the comminuty are hoping to buy and run.

Campaign group halts bid to take on village pub up for sale

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched an appeal after a Persian cat was stolen via a window in Wymondham.

Norwich Live News

Property near city closed after reports of drug-related activity

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The sign at Lidl Aylsham Road, Norwich states that customers cannot buy more than 10 of the same item at the store

Supermarket issues bulk buying BAN as trend returns

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon