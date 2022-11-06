See inside 'exceptional' city centre apartment on sale for £225k

The property is described by the estate agent as "truly exceptional" - Credit: William H Brown

This two-bed city centre property described by the estate agent as 'truly exceptional' is on the market for £225,000.

Located in Westwick Street, Norwich, in the popular district of St Benedicts, the conversion apartment has a 28ft open plan lounge, diner and kitchen set up which is kitted out with grey fixtures and fittings.

Equipped with two en-suite bathrooms for the two bedrooms, the property also has sash windows and garage style parking.

Ideally located a stone's throw from the city's shops and bar scene, the apartment is also ideal for those who like to explore what Norwich has to offer.

The kitchen area has a fitted range of eye and base level kitchen units, inset sink unit and tiled splashbacks, built-in hob and oven, space for fridge-freezer as well as a built-in dishwasher.

Marketed by William H Brown, there is no onward chain with the property and the building comes with gas fired central heating.

PROPERTY FACTS

Westwick Street, Norwich

Guide price: £225,000

William H Brown, 01603 361933