'Well-known' city guesthouse to go up for sale at auction

Wedgewood House bed and breakfast, located on St Stephen's Road, will go under the virtual hammer with Brown&Co next month - Credit: Brown&Co

A well-known guesthouse located on a main road into Norwich has come up for sale at a guide price of £395,000-£425,000.

Wedgewood House on St Stephen’s Road is going under the virtual hammer with Brown & Co next month. Bidding will start on November 22 and is scheduled to end on November 23.

A spokesperson for Brown & Co says that the property has been run as a successful bed and breakfast for around 20 years and is “fairly well-known" in Norwich.

Inside, the accommodation is well-laid out for a bed and breakfast business, with several reception rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Brown&Co

The property could be adapted into a variety of uses, subject to planning, but is currently set up as a successful bed and breakfast - Credit: Brown&Co

The existing accommodation is well laid out for this purpose and includes a vestibule entrance hall, two main reception rooms, an inner hall, kitchen and cloakroom and utility space on the ground floor.

Five en suite bedrooms are arranged on the two floors above.

The property has been well-maintained and has fire doors and new alarm systems in place.

Upstairs, five en suite bedrooms are arranged over two floors - Credit: Brown&Co

The property has been well-maintained over the years and has been run as a guesthouse for around 20 years - Credit: Brown&Co

Although the existing layout is well-suited to a bed and breakfast business, it also offers great potential for other uses and could be adapted, subject to planning.

Outside, it is approached from the road and there is a U-shaped courtyard garden at the rear.

Included with the property is also a garden or car parking area, which is approached by a lane at the side and offers space for up to five vehicles.

For more information, contact Peter Hornor or Trevor Blythe at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephen’s Road, Norwich

Guide price: £395,000-£425,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871

www.brown-co.com