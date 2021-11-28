News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this Victorian gothic home for sale just outside Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:00 PM November 28, 2021
The exterior of of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The Manor House is a Victorian property in Trowse Newton on the market for offers in excess of £500,000. - Credit: William H Brown

This Victorian three-bed house in Trowse Newton, just outside of Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £500,000.

Built in 1889, this property is described as "a fine example of Victorian gothic revival architecture" by estate agents William H Brown and has retained many of its period features.

These include cast iron fireplaces throughout, flint work walls and original doors.

The exterior of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton, showing the village green

The exterior of the property, showing its view of the village green. - Credit: William H Brown

A path leads to a solid wooden Victorian front door and the original pull doorbell.

The front of the property is enclosed by wrought iron railings and has a lawn area with flowerbeds, overlooking the village green.

The entrance hall of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The entry hall to the house with its original quarry tiles and wooden staircase. - Credit: William H Brown

The hallway, which has original quarry tiles and a wooden staircase, leads to the lounge and dining room.

The lounge has dual aspect windows, creating a bright and airy space. It also boasts an original open fireplace and a high ceiling.

The living room of of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The sitting room has an open fire place and high ceilings. - Credit: William H Brown

Lit by an impressive large front window, the dining room is a large room suitable for hosting. It also provides access to the property's kitchen.

The dining room of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The property's well-sized dining room, which leads to the kitchen. - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen is finished to a high standard and offers plenty of storage, with lots of cupboard space and a pantry which has space for a fridge.

The room also boasts a large island unit and solid oak woodblock work surfaces.

The kitchen and pantry of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The kitchen has a separate pantry, providing plenty of storage. - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The kitchen of the Victorian home, with a large island unit. - Credit: William H Brown

Behind the kitchen is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.

The ground floor is also home to the first of two bathrooms. It has a free-standing, roll-top bath as well as a large shower cubicle.

The downstairs bathroom of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The downstairs bathroom with it's cast iron roll-top bath. - Credit: William H Brown

Upstairs, all three bedrooms are carpeted and have original fireplaces.

The master bedroom of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The master bedroom which has an original fireplace. - Credit: William H Brown

A bedroom of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The second bedroom, which has dual aspect windows. - Credit: William H Brown

A bedroom of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The third bedroom of the property. - Credit: William H Brown

The upstairs bathroom has recently been updated and has a rainfall shower head over the bath.

The upstairs bathroom of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The upstairs bathroom of the property features a rainfall shower. - Credit: William H Brown

Behind the house, there is an enclosed courtyard and an additional lawn area.

The back garden and patio of Manor House, in The Street, Trowse Newton

The home's back garden, which backs onto the village Bowling Green. - Credit: William H Brown

A gate leads to off-street parking for three cars, one of which is in a car port.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Trowse Newton

Guide Price: Offers over £500,000

William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

