See inside this Victorian gothic home for sale just outside Norwich
- Credit: William H Brown
This Victorian three-bed house in Trowse Newton, just outside of Norwich, is for sale for offers in excess of £500,000.
Built in 1889, this property is described as "a fine example of Victorian gothic revival architecture" by estate agents William H Brown and has retained many of its period features.
These include cast iron fireplaces throughout, flint work walls and original doors.
A path leads to a solid wooden Victorian front door and the original pull doorbell.
The front of the property is enclosed by wrought iron railings and has a lawn area with flowerbeds, overlooking the village green.
The hallway, which has original quarry tiles and a wooden staircase, leads to the lounge and dining room.
The lounge has dual aspect windows, creating a bright and airy space. It also boasts an original open fireplace and a high ceiling.
Lit by an impressive large front window, the dining room is a large room suitable for hosting. It also provides access to the property's kitchen.
The kitchen is finished to a high standard and offers plenty of storage, with lots of cupboard space and a pantry which has space for a fridge.
The room also boasts a large island unit and solid oak woodblock work surfaces.
Behind the kitchen is a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and dryer.
The ground floor is also home to the first of two bathrooms. It has a free-standing, roll-top bath as well as a large shower cubicle.
Upstairs, all three bedrooms are carpeted and have original fireplaces.
The upstairs bathroom has recently been updated and has a rainfall shower head over the bath.
Behind the house, there is an enclosed courtyard and an additional lawn area.
A gate leads to off-street parking for three cars, one of which is in a car port.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Trowse Newton
Guide Price: Offers over £500,000
William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk