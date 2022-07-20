See inside this listed city townhouse on sale for £700k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A "handsome" Grade II listed townhouse a "stone's throw away" from the city centre is on the market.
The Victorian four-bed described as an "adaptable family home" is selling for £700k.
Set back off St Stephens Road, the property is "packed" full of original features that sit alongside everything needed for modern living.
Its enclosed rear garden, secure parking and garage are rarely found so close to the city centre, adding to its desirability.
As you walk through the front door you are met with a stylish entrance hall that leads to a sitting room and kitchen.
The accommodation is spread across four storeys, including a basement, which has a lounge, dining room and shower room.
Three bedrooms and an en-suite can be found on the first floor and a flight of stairs leads to a further bedroom.
The kitchen is light and spacious and has modern facilities and there is also a space for a dining table.
Its garden is 50m long and a patio area is an ideal spot for al fresco dining.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Stephens Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £700,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk