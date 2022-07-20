Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this listed city townhouse on sale for £700k

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:02 PM July 20, 2022
This four bedroom Grade II-listed town house in Norwich has gone on the market for £700k 

This four bedroom listed townhouse in Norwich has gone on the market for £700k - Credit: Pymm & Co

A "handsome" Grade II listed townhouse a "stone's throw away" from the city centre is on the market.

The Victorian four-bed described as an "adaptable family home" is selling for £700k.

A look at the St Stephens Road property's living room

A look at the St Stephens Road property's living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

St Stephens Road home on market Norwich

The basement dining room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Set back off St Stephens Road, the property is "packed" full of original features that sit alongside everything needed for modern living.

Its enclosed rear garden, secure parking and garage are rarely found so close to the city centre, adding to its desirability. 

The kitchen has lots of natural light and modern facilities

The kitchen has lots of natural light and modern facilities - Credit: Pymm & Co

One of the bedrooms on offer at the St Stephens Road property in Norwich

One of the bedrooms on offer at the St Stephens Road property in Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

As you walk through the front door you are met with a stylish entrance hall that leads to a sitting room and kitchen. 

The accommodation is spread across four storeys, including a basement, which has a lounge, dining room and shower room.

One of the bathrooms in the St Stephens Road home

One of the bathrooms in the St Stephens Road home - Credit: Pymm & Co

Another look at one of the four bedrooms at the St Stephens Road property

Another look at one of the four bedrooms at the St Stephens Road property - Credit: Pymm & Co

Three bedrooms and an en-suite can be found on the first floor and a flight of stairs leads to a further bedroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Is it hot enough to fry an egg outside in Norwich?
  3. 3 Burst water main causing supply issues on outskirts of Norwich
  1. 4 Bars and shops shut in Norwich due to hot weather
  2. 5 Frozen food store gets green light to open in retail park near A47
  3. 6 Man claims thermometer hit 42C in city garden
  4. 7 Stolen camper van discovered driving in convoy of nicked vehicles
  5. 8 Two homes 'gutted' in Norfolk village blaze
  6. 9 Aerial images show city park scorched by heatwave
  7. 10 Major incident declared as fire service receives more than 70 call-outs

The kitchen is light and spacious and has modern facilities and there is also a space for a dining table.

Its garden is 50m long and a patio area is an ideal spot for al fresco dining.

There is a walk-in shower room in the basement

There is a walk-in shower room in the basement - Credit: Pymm & Co

The Norwich property has a 50m long enclosed rear garden

The property has a 50m long enclosed rear garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

St Stephens Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £700,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent

Man 'fatally stabbed 17 times in row over motorbike noise'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s was assaulted outside the Compleat Angler pub in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Updated

Man seriously assaulted outside Prince of Wales Road pub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Call for zebra crossing on St Williams Way, Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Britany Woodman

NR7 emerging as property hotspot as city buyers and renters seek more space

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon