Huge Victorian home with room to improve is for sale in popular city suburb

This four-bedroom property off Thunder Lane in Thorpe St Andrew is for sale at a guide price of £575,000

A four-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era has come up for sale in a popular Norwich suburb.

The property is located off Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, and is listed for sale with Sowerbys for £575,000.

Although it has been updated and adapted over the years it still offers enormous potential for further improvement.

Once through the front door, the entrance hall leads on to two reception rooms. One of these has previously been used as a bedroom and disabled en suite bathroom, which has been separated by a stud wall but could be easily reinstated as one space.

Inside one of the main reception rooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The property could do with further updating - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has lots of storage space and a good range of integrated appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is packed with period features including original fireplaces - Credit: Sowerbys

The second reception room has original windows to two sides and a period-style fireplace with a pine surround. An arch leads through to the kitchen/breakfast room, which is well-fitted with a range of farmhouse-style wall and base units as well as a good range of integrated appliances and space for a fridge/freezer.

The first-floor landing leads to two double bedrooms, although one of these could be divided to create an en suite. The landing then splits into a corridor which leads to two further bedrooms, including one with an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

The tarmac driveway to the property is accessed off Laundry Close although pedestrian access is from Thunder Lane.

The front door to the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The property sits in a large plot and is packed with period details - Credit: Sowerbys

The property has a driveway and a double garage - Credit: Sowerbys

Inside one of four bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The property also has a detached double garage and the main gardens are located at the front, bordered by mature hedging and laid to lawn. They continue around the property and also include a greenhouse.

PROPERTY FACTS

Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £575,000

Sowerbys, 01603 950215

www.sowerbys.com