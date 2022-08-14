Six-bed Victorian home in sought-after city location on market for £1.35m
- Credit: Brown & Co
An "attractive" six-bed Victorian family home in one of Norwich's "finest roads" is currently on the market for £1.35million.
This "rare offering", which is located on Christchurch Road, just off Unthank Road, has not been on the open market for almost 26 years.
Built in 1890, the house has been "lovingly restored" over the years and extended to enhance access into the gardens.
The Victorian front door opens into a "delightful" entrance hall, giving access to all principal rooms which retain the original cornices.
To the front of the property is the drawing room which features a fireplace and French doors that open out onto the front garden, to provide an open or closed entertainment area.
The dining room then flows into the open-plan kitchen and family room which can also be accessed from the main hall.
On the first floor is the family bathroom, a toilet, a guest bedroom and the master bedroom, with an open fireplace and "fine" views over the front of the house.
Most Read
- 1 Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating
- 2 City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc
- 3 Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath
- 4 Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot
- 5 Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist
- 6 Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed
- 7 'It's your own James Bond day out' - New luxury day boat hire in the city
- 8 Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave
- 9 Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city
- 10 Dumped goldfish relocated as pond shrinks amid scorching weather
The second and third floors provide access to the remaining four bedrooms together with a recently renovated shower room off a split-level landing area.
Three of the bedrooms are comfortable doubles and there is a smaller bedroom which could be used as an office space.
No. 22 Christchurch Road, which is listed with Brown & Co, is approached to the front via a shingled driveway with parking offered for several vehicles.
The property also has a range of outbuildings including a brick-built store, which was converted in 2021 into a garden room with views over the rear gardens.
The fully walled gardens offer deep herbaceous borders and fruit trees.
On Brown & Co's website, it states: "Christchurch Road is situated in one of Norwich's most sought-after residential districts positioned between Newmarket Road and Unthank Road and is within walking distance of the city centre.
"There are excellent independent local shops, restaurants and transport facilities in and around Unthank Road and in nearby Eaton Village."
PROPERTY FACTS
Christchurch Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,350,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com