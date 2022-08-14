Six-bed Victorian home in sought-after city location on market for £1.35m

No. 22 Christchurch Road is approached to the front via a shingled driveway - Credit: Brown & Co

An "attractive" six-bed Victorian family home in one of Norwich's "finest roads" is currently on the market for £1.35million.

This "rare offering", which is located on Christchurch Road, just off Unthank Road, has not been on the open market for almost 26 years.

Built in 1890, the house has been "lovingly restored" over the years and extended to enhance access into the gardens.

The Victorian front door opens into a "delightful" entrance hall, giving access to all principal rooms which retain the original cornices.

The drawing room with French door which leads to the front garden

There are internal double doors that connect the drawing room and the living room

To the front of the property is the drawing room which features a fireplace and French doors that open out onto the front garden, to provide an open or closed entertainment area.

The dining room then flows into the open-plan kitchen and family room which can also be accessed from the main hall.

The handmade kitchen was extended in 2000 to provide an open-plan space for family life

The open plan kitchen and family room which can also be accessed from the main hall

On the first floor is the family bathroom, a toilet, a guest bedroom and the master bedroom, with an open fireplace and "fine" views over the front of the house.

The second and third floors provide access to the remaining four bedrooms together with a recently renovated shower room off a split-level landing area.

Three of the bedrooms are comfortable doubles and there is a smaller bedroom which could be used as an office space.

The master bedroom features a fireplace and offers views over the front of the house

No. 22 Christchurch Road, which is listed with Brown & Co, is approached to the front via a shingled driveway with parking offered for several vehicles.

The property also has a range of outbuildings including a brick-built store, which was converted in 2021 into a garden room with views over the rear gardens.

The property has a range of outbuildings within the gardens

The fully walled gardens offer deep herbaceous borders and fruit trees

The fully walled gardens offer deep herbaceous borders and fruit trees.

On Brown & Co's website, it states: "Christchurch Road is situated in one of Norwich's most sought-after residential districts positioned between Newmarket Road and Unthank Road and is within walking distance of the city centre.

"There are excellent independent local shops, restaurants and transport facilities in and around Unthank Road and in nearby Eaton Village."

No. 22 Christchurch Road is on the open market for the first time in almost 26 years

PROPERTY FACTS

Christchurch Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,350,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com