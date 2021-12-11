News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Must see' Victorian home for sale in Norwich for £1.3m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM December 11, 2021
Huge Victorian family home off Christchurch Road in Norwich

This five-bedroom property on Christchurch Road in Norwich is for sale at a guide price of £1.3m - Credit: Savills

A huge Victorian-era home has come up for sale on Christchurch Road in Norwich for the first time in almost 50 years.

The property, which has five bedrooms and five reception rooms, is listed for sale at a guide price of £1.3m.

It has been well-loved over the years but could now do with some modernisation - something which Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, describes as a rare opportunity: "The scope for improvement with the house to create a stunning family home is such a rare opportunity and an absolute must-see."

Victorian-era formal dining room in a 5-bed house for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich

The dining room with its large bay window - Credit: Savills

Huge entrance hall with grand staircase in a £1.3m property for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich

The grand entrance hall, featuring its original Victorian-era staircase - Credit: Savills

Huge Victorian-era drawing room in an impressive £1.3m house for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich

The huge drawing room - Credit: Savills

The main living accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, which is very much the visual centrepiece of the property, featuring its original Victorian-era staircase and stunning stained glass, as well as a huge drawing room and separate dining room with its own bay window.

There is also a morning room, garden room and of course the kitchen/breakfast room.

The five bedrooms are located upstairs and are well-proportioned, with the master bedroom enjoying the additional benefit of an en suite and its own private balcony.

In addition to the main living space, the property also houses two self-contained apartments, each comprising a bedroom, bathroom, cloakroom, reception room and small kitchen. One is located on the ground floor and one on the floor above - both would be ideal for multi-generational living, or perhaps as a potential income opportunity.

Large garden at the back of a 5-bed Victorian home on Christchurch Road in Norwich which is for sale

The gardens are very private and have been well-maintained over the years - Credit: Savills

Large garden with enclosed brick wall at a £1.3m property for sale on Christchurch Road, Norwich

The back of the garden - Credit: Savills

Pretty seating area in a secluded part of a garden at a £1.3m property for sale in Norwich

A seating area in a secluded part of the back garden - Credit: Savills

Outside the property sits in a plot of around 0.66 acres, which is relatively rare for such a city centre location. A driveway weaves through to the front of the house, and parking is offered at bottom of the garden, in a double garage.

The gardens are very private and have been well-planted over the years with mature trees and shrubs. The rear of the property also has vehicle access.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Christchurch Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,300,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

