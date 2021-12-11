'Must see' Victorian home for sale in Norwich for £1.3m

This five-bedroom property on Christchurch Road in Norwich is for sale at a guide price of £1.3m - Credit: Savills

A huge Victorian-era home has come up for sale on Christchurch Road in Norwich for the first time in almost 50 years.

The property, which has five bedrooms and five reception rooms, is listed for sale at a guide price of £1.3m.

It has been well-loved over the years but could now do with some modernisation - something which Savills' property agent, Tom Clayton, describes as a rare opportunity: "The scope for improvement with the house to create a stunning family home is such a rare opportunity and an absolute must-see."

The dining room with its large bay window - Credit: Savills

The grand entrance hall, featuring its original Victorian-era staircase - Credit: Savills

The huge drawing room - Credit: Savills

The main living accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, which is very much the visual centrepiece of the property, featuring its original Victorian-era staircase and stunning stained glass, as well as a huge drawing room and separate dining room with its own bay window.

There is also a morning room, garden room and of course the kitchen/breakfast room.

The five bedrooms are located upstairs and are well-proportioned, with the master bedroom enjoying the additional benefit of an en suite and its own private balcony.

In addition to the main living space, the property also houses two self-contained apartments, each comprising a bedroom, bathroom, cloakroom, reception room and small kitchen. One is located on the ground floor and one on the floor above - both would be ideal for multi-generational living, or perhaps as a potential income opportunity.

The gardens are very private and have been well-maintained over the years - Credit: Savills

The back of the garden - Credit: Savills

A seating area in a secluded part of the back garden - Credit: Savills

Outside the property sits in a plot of around 0.66 acres, which is relatively rare for such a city centre location. A driveway weaves through to the front of the house, and parking is offered at bottom of the garden, in a double garage.

The gardens are very private and have been well-planted over the years with mature trees and shrubs. The rear of the property also has vehicle access.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Christchurch Road, Norwich

Guide price: £1,300,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com