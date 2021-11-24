See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house
- Credit: Minors and Brady
A terrace house in a prime Norwich city centre location is on the market for £475,000.
Just a stones throw from St Stephens Street, the property is Grade II listed and has original stripped floorboards, sash windows and a wet room.
The Georgian home is a short walk from Norwich bus station and prime shopping locations such as Chantry Place.
Minors & Brady, the estate agent which is marketing the home, said the property is "city living at its best".
An attractive garden of artificial grass and borders filled with flowers sits at the front of the property, with a shingle driveway leading to the front door.
The front door enters into a bright and welcoming entrance hall that provides access to the first floor and the rest of the rooms on the ground floor.
A door under the stairs leads to the cellar, which provides a versatile storage area with a window at street level.
Most Read
- 1 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
- 2 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
- 3 New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich
- 4 Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate
- 5 City folks' doubts over £6.2m regeneration plans for major road
- 6 Range Rover crashes into charity shop
- 7 Teenager arrested at Norwich station with large knife
- 8 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
- 9 Designer clothes stolen from Norwich home in £37,000 burglary
- 10 Arrested 16 times and only 27 but climate activist says she won't say sorry
The rest of the ground floor contains a sizeable sitting room with original features including floorboards and working shutters on the sash window.
The kitchen and diner has tiled flooring throughout with under floor heating and slate effect worktops.
There is also a double oven and professional mixer tap installed in the kitchen, with space for a wine fridge. French doors lead to the rear garden.
A utility room leads from the kitchen and has plumbing for a washing machine. The newly fitted wet room connects to the utility, with fully tiled walls and floors.
Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, all fitted with carpet throughout.
Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, while the third is a versatile space, currently used as a walk in wardrobe.
A family bathroom is also located off the first floor landing and boasts a white suite
The rear garden offers an excellent area for entertaining, with a paved patio area for dining with electric wall mounted heaters.
Steps lead to a further patio area with raised borders of flowers and shrubs, and a lawn area. The garden is enclosed by wood panel fencing ensuring privacy.
PROPERTY FACTS
Victoria Street, Norwich, Norfolk
Guide Price: £475,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.