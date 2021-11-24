News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:48 PM November 24, 2021
The front garden of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The terrace house on Victoria Street, Norwich is on the market for £475,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A terrace house in a prime Norwich city centre location is on the market for £475,000.

Just a stones throw from St Stephens Street, the property is Grade II listed and has original stripped floorboards, sash windows and a wet room.

The Georgian home is a short walk from Norwich bus station and prime shopping locations such as Chantry Place.

Minors & Brady, the estate agent which is marketing the home, said the property is "city living at its best".

An attractive garden of artificial grass and borders filled with flowers sits at the front of the property, with a shingle driveway leading to the front door.

The entrance hall of of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The entrance hall of the property features original stripped wood flooring. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The front door enters into a bright and welcoming entrance hall that provides access to the first floor and the rest of the rooms on the ground floor.

A door under the stairs leads to the cellar, which provides a versatile storage area with a window at street level.

The rest of the ground floor contains a sizeable sitting room with original features including floorboards and working shutters on the sash window.

The living room of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The living room of the house features an iron stove and original working shutters. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen and diner has tiled flooring throughout with under floor heating and slate effect worktops.

The kitchen diner of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The kitchen diner space is tiled throughout and offers under floor heating. - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is also a double oven and professional mixer tap installed in the kitchen, with space for a wine fridge. French doors lead to the rear garden.

The kitchen of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The kitchen of the property offers a double oven and space for a wine fridge. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A utility room leads from the kitchen and has plumbing for a washing machine. The newly fitted wet room connects to the utility, with fully tiled walls and floors.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, all fitted with carpet throughout.

The second bedroom of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

One of the bedrooms with a built in wardrobe. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The first bedroom of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The upstairs bedrooms are all fully carpeted. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, while the third is a versatile space, currently used as a walk in wardrobe.

The third bedroom of the Victoria Street house in Norwich

The third bedroom of the house is currently being used as a walk-in wardrobe. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A family bathroom is also located off the first floor landing and boasts a white suite 

The family bathroom of the Victoria Street terrace house in Norwich

The family bathroom on the first floor of the house. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The rear garden offers an excellent area for entertaining, with a paved patio area for dining with electric wall mounted heaters.

Steps lead to a further patio area with raised borders of flowers and shrubs, and a lawn area. The garden is enclosed by wood panel fencing ensuring privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Victoria Street, Norwich, Norfolk

Guide Price: £475,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

