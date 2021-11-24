See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house

The terrace house on Victoria Street, Norwich is on the market for £475,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A terrace house in a prime Norwich city centre location is on the market for £475,000.

Just a stones throw from St Stephens Street, the property is Grade II listed and has original stripped floorboards, sash windows and a wet room.

The Georgian home is a short walk from Norwich bus station and prime shopping locations such as Chantry Place.

Minors & Brady, the estate agent which is marketing the home, said the property is "city living at its best".

An attractive garden of artificial grass and borders filled with flowers sits at the front of the property, with a shingle driveway leading to the front door.

The front door enters into a bright and welcoming entrance hall that provides access to the first floor and the rest of the rooms on the ground floor.

A door under the stairs leads to the cellar, which provides a versatile storage area with a window at street level.

The rest of the ground floor contains a sizeable sitting room with original features including floorboards and working shutters on the sash window.

The kitchen and diner has tiled flooring throughout with under floor heating and slate effect worktops.

There is also a double oven and professional mixer tap installed in the kitchen, with space for a wine fridge. French doors lead to the rear garden.

A utility room leads from the kitchen and has plumbing for a washing machine. The newly fitted wet room connects to the utility, with fully tiled walls and floors.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms, all fitted with carpet throughout.

Two bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, while the third is a versatile space, currently used as a walk in wardrobe.

A family bathroom is also located off the first floor landing and boasts a white suite

The rear garden offers an excellent area for entertaining, with a paved patio area for dining with electric wall mounted heaters.

Steps lead to a further patio area with raised borders of flowers and shrubs, and a lawn area. The garden is enclosed by wood panel fencing ensuring privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Victoria Street, Norwich, Norfolk

Guide Price: £475,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

