Two-bed period cottage with balcony overlooking walled garden for sale

The cottage in Old Catton is on the market for £325,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

With a walled garden and a balcony, this two-bed cottage in north Norwich is on the market for £325,000.

The cottage has multiple original features like exposed beams and a brick fireplace but it has been sympathetically renovated.

The house opens into the front hall, which leads to the toilet and the large open-plan kitchen leading to the garden.

To the right of the house is the large lounge which has a feature fireplace, a log burner and exposed beams.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, as well as a balcony that overlooks the garden and fields beyond.

To the side of the property is a large garage that could be used for parking or storage as well as room for off-road parking.

There is a well-established walled garden with a sandstone patio and two lawns, one of which can be used as a driveway to the garage.

The property is located in Old Catton, just two miles from the centre of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

George Hill, Catton

Guide price: £325,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk