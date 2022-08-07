Two-bed period cottage with balcony overlooking walled garden for sale
- Credit: Minors & Brady
With a walled garden and a balcony, this two-bed cottage in north Norwich is on the market for £325,000.
The cottage has multiple original features like exposed beams and a brick fireplace but it has been sympathetically renovated.
The house opens into the front hall, which leads to the toilet and the large open-plan kitchen leading to the garden.
To the right of the house is the large lounge which has a feature fireplace, a log burner and exposed beams.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, as well as a balcony that overlooks the garden and fields beyond.
To the side of the property is a large garage that could be used for parking or storage as well as room for off-road parking.
There is a well-established walled garden with a sandstone patio and two lawns, one of which can be used as a driveway to the garage.
The property is located in Old Catton, just two miles from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
George Hill, Catton
Guide price: £325,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk