Two-bed period cottage with balcony overlooking walled garden for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:42 AM August 7, 2022
xxx_09_georgehill_catton_aug22

The cottage in Old Catton is on the market for £325,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

With a walled garden and a balcony, this two-bed cottage in north Norwich is on the market for £325,000.

The cottage has multiple original features like exposed beams and a brick fireplace but it has been sympathetically renovated.

xxx_08_georgehill_catton_aug22

The lounge has a log burner and exposed beams - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_georgehill_catton_aug22

The lounge can also be used as a dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house opens into the front hall, which leads to the toilet and the large open-plan kitchen leading to the garden.

To the right of the house is the large lounge which has a feature fireplace, a log burner and exposed beams.

xxx_06_georgehill_catton_aug22

The kitchen has exposed beams and a skylight - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_georgehill_catton_aug22

The kitchen opens onto the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, as well as a balcony that overlooks the garden and fields beyond.

To the side of the property is a large garage that could be used for parking or storage as well as room for off-road parking.

xxx_04_georgehill_catton_aug22

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_georgehill_catton_aug22

The upstairs bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a well-established walled garden with a sandstone patio and two lawns, one of which can be used as a driveway to the garage.

The property is located in Old Catton, just two miles from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_02_georgehill_catton_aug22

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_01_georgehill_catton_aug22

The garden has a patio and two lawns - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

George Hill, Catton

Guide price: £325,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News

