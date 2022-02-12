See inside this two-bed flat for sale with views of the Wensum
Published: 11:50 AM February 12, 2022
- Credit: Minors and Brady
This two-bed flat by the Wensum in Norwich is on the market with Minors and Brady for £350,000.
The flat opens into the entrance hall with the bathroom, living room and kitchen on the left.
The living space is open with lots of light from the Juliet balcony overlooking the River Wensum.
On the right are the two bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and an airing cupboard.
The flat is on St Ann Lane in Riverside, Norwich - just a stones throw from the city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Ann Lane, Norwich
Guide Price: £350,000
Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk