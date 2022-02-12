See inside this two-bed flat for sale with views of the Wensum

The living room, with a Juliet balcony and views of the Wensum - Credit: Minors and Brady

This two-bed flat by the Wensum in Norwich is on the market with Minors and Brady for £350,000.

The entrance hall - Credit: Minors and Brady

The kitchen in the main living space, with dark wood counters and white cupboards - Credit: Minors and Brady

The flat opens into the entrance hall with the bathroom, living room and kitchen on the left.

The Juliet balcony, with views of the Wensum - Credit: Minors and Brady

The larger bedroom, which has an ensuite - Credit: Minors and Brady

The living space is open with lots of light from the Juliet balcony overlooking the River Wensum.

The ensuite for the larger bedroom, with a large shower - Credit: Minors and Brady

The second bedroom which is currently being used as a study - Credit: Minors and Brady

On the right are the two bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and an airing cupboard.

The main bathroom with a bath, vanity and heated towel rail - Credit: Minors and Brady

The view from the Juliet balcony of the Riverside restaurants opposite - Credit: Minors and Brady

The flat is on St Ann Lane in Riverside, Norwich - just a stones throw from the city centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Ann Lane, Norwich

Guide Price: £350,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk