Gallery
Two-bedroom cottage with 'picturesque city view' on sale for £375k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A two-bedroom cottage on Norwich's steepest hill with a "picturesque city view" is on the market for £375,000.
The property in Gas Hill has many character features, including wooden floors and fireplaces, and an "enchanting garden for alfresco dining".
The cottage opens into the hall beside the dining room which is dual aspect and has a feature fireplace.
This room leads to the lounge, which also has a feature fireplace, and the final room on the ground floor is the kitchen with a door to the front of the house.
Upstairs are the two double bedrooms, the smaller of which has a feature fireplace, and the shower room.
The small garden has lots of mature shrubs and a patio area for outside furniture.
Flint walls enclose the plot and there is a brick-weaved garden space at the front of the property.
Most Read
- 1 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
- 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
- 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
- 4 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
- 5 Pregnant woman 'threatened with kitchen knife' by thugs
- 6 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
- 7 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
- 8 Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs
- 9 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
- 10 Three city parks named among best in the UK
The home also has a "picturesque view of the city" and is about a mile from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Gas Hill, Norwich
Guide price: £375,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk