Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

Two-bedroom cottage with 'picturesque city view' on sale for £375k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:30 AM July 27, 2022
xxx_09_gashill_norwich_jul22

The two-bed cottage is on the market for £375,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom cottage on Norwich's steepest hill with a "picturesque city view" is on the market for £375,000.

The property in Gas Hill has many character features, including wooden floors and fireplaces, and an "enchanting garden for alfresco dining". 

xxx_08_gashill_norwich_jul22

The house opens to the bright dining room with a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_gashill_norwich_jul22

The living room is in the centre of the house and has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The cottage opens into the hall beside the dining room which is dual aspect and has a feature fireplace.

This room leads to the lounge, which also has a feature fireplace, and the final room on the ground floor is the kitchen with a door to the front of the house.

xxx_06_gashill_norwich_jul22

The kitchen is modern with a central island - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_gashill_norwich_jul22

The master bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs are the two double bedrooms, the smaller of which has a feature fireplace, and the shower room.

The small garden has lots of mature shrubs and a patio area for outside furniture.

xxx_04_gashill_norwich_jul22

The bathroom has a large shower and wooden floors - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_gashill_norwich_jul22

The smaller bedroom has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Flint walls enclose the plot and there is a brick-weaved garden space at the front of the property.

Most Read

  1. 1 Passengers startled after plane forced to avert initial landing
  2. 2 MP wants Norwich to host Eurovision 2023
  3. 3 Man parachutes from crane at Norwich Castle in the middle of the night
  1. 4 Warning over increase in venomous 'false widows' in city
  2. 5 Pregnant woman 'threatened with kitchen knife' by thugs
  3. 6 Man denies murder of 58-year-old found dead with head wounds
  4. 7 Workers surprised by fireworks in city over lunchtime
  5. 8 Safety fears raised after bus shelter smashed up by thugs
  6. 9 Norwich Pride 2022: Full list of road closures for parade
  7. 10 Three city parks named among best in the UK

The home also has a "picturesque view of the city" and is about a mile from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_02_gashill_norwich_jul22

The garden is mainly lawn with lots of mature shrubs and an area of patio - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_01_gashill_norwich_jul22

The house has views of Norwich from Gas Hill - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Gas Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £375,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

TUI passengers waiting for taxis outside Gatwick Airport after the coaches did not have enough seats 

Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
UK Power Network has postponed work on William Frost Way in Norwich due to concerns it would cause traffic congestion

Engineering works postponed over congestion fears at busy roundabout

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A squirrel broke into a B&Q store in Norwich looking for a late night snack and set off the intruder alarm

Norwich Live News

Squirrel breaks into DIY store and is found gorging on bird feed by police

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Road closures and temporary traffic lights will be in place at Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road in Norwich from August

Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon