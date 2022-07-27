Two-bedroom cottage with 'picturesque city view' on sale for £375k

Gallery

The two-bed cottage is on the market for £375,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A two-bedroom cottage on Norwich's steepest hill with a "picturesque city view" is on the market for £375,000.

The property in Gas Hill has many character features, including wooden floors and fireplaces, and an "enchanting garden for alfresco dining".

The house opens to the bright dining room with a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living room is in the centre of the house and has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

The cottage opens into the hall beside the dining room which is dual aspect and has a feature fireplace.

This room leads to the lounge, which also has a feature fireplace, and the final room on the ground floor is the kitchen with a door to the front of the house.

The kitchen is modern with a central island - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs are the two double bedrooms, the smaller of which has a feature fireplace, and the shower room.

The small garden has lots of mature shrubs and a patio area for outside furniture.

The bathroom has a large shower and wooden floors - Credit: Minors & Brady

The smaller bedroom has a feature fireplace - Credit: Minors & Brady

Flint walls enclose the plot and there is a brick-weaved garden space at the front of the property.

The home also has a "picturesque view of the city" and is about a mile from the centre of Norwich.

The garden is mainly lawn with lots of mature shrubs and an area of patio - Credit: Minors & Brady

The house has views of Norwich from Gas Hill - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Gas Hill, Norwich

Guide price: £375,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk