See inside this Tudor townhouse for sale for £325,000
- Credit: William H Brown
A historic two-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in the Bracondale area of Norwich.
The property is listed with William H Brown for offers in excess of £325,000.
It is believed to have been built in the mid 1650s – although it has a much later, Georgian-era façade – and is packed full of interesting character features. It even has its own cellar.
There are two reception rooms on the first floor, as well as a fitted kitchen with a handsome Inglenook-style fireplace.
The first floor is also home to a spacious master bedroom, along with a good-sized family shower room, which has recently been refitted.
A further double bedroom is located on the second floor and enjoys lovely views over the rear garden which has been well-landscaped.
The property also benefits from a small conservatory to the side and designated off-road permit parking.
It is for sale with no onward chain.
For more information, contact William H Brown.
PROPERTY FACTS
Bracondale, Norwich
Offers in excess of £325,000
William H Brown, 01603 950033
www.williamhbrown.co.uk