See inside this Tudor townhouse for sale for £325,000

A two-bedroom townhouse dating back to the Tudor period has come up for sale in the Bracondale area of Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A historic two-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in the Bracondale area of Norwich.

The property is listed with William H Brown for offers in excess of £325,000.

It is believed to have been built in the mid 1650s – although it has a much later, Georgian-era façade – and is packed full of interesting character features. It even has its own cellar.

There are two reception rooms on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

There are two reception rooms on the first floor, as well as a fitted kitchen with a handsome Inglenook-style fireplace.

The first floor is also home to a spacious master bedroom, along with a good-sized family shower room, which has recently been refitted.

A further double bedroom is located on the second floor and enjoys lovely views over the rear garden which has been well-landscaped.

The property has two double bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The shower room has been recently renovated - Credit: William H Brown

There is a lovely garden to the rear - Credit: William H Brown

The property also benefits from a small conservatory to the side and designated off-road permit parking.

It is for sale with no onward chain.

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bracondale, Norwich

Offers in excess of £325,000

William H Brown, 01603 950033

www.williamhbrown.co.uk