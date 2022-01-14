News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this Tudor townhouse for sale for £325,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM January 14, 2022
Two-bed terrace on Bracondale, Norwich, which is for sale for £325,000

A two-bedroom townhouse dating back to the Tudor period has come up for sale in the Bracondale area of Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A historic two-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in the Bracondale area of Norwich.

The property is listed with William H Brown for offers in excess of £325,000.

It is believed to have been built in the mid 1650s – although it has a much later, Georgian-era façade – and is packed full of interesting character features. It even has its own cellar.

Dining room with a feature fireplace in a 2-bed townhouse for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

There are two reception rooms on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

Fitted kitchen in a two-bedroom Tudor townhouse for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

There are two reception rooms on the first floor, as well as a fitted kitchen with a handsome Inglenook-style fireplace.

The first floor is also home to a spacious master bedroom, along with a good-sized family shower room, which has recently been refitted.

A further double bedroom is located on the second floor and enjoys lovely views over the rear garden which has been well-landscaped.

Large double bedroom in a Tudor townhouse for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

The property has two double bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

Large renovated shower room in a 2-bed townhouse for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

The shower room has been recently renovated - Credit: William H Brown

View of the garden from the first floor of a 2-bed townhouse for sale in Bracondale, Norwich

There is a lovely garden to the rear - Credit: William H Brown

The property also benefits from a small conservatory to the side and designated off-road permit parking.

It is for sale with no onward chain.

For more information, contact William H Brown.

PROPERTY FACTS
Bracondale, Norwich
Offers in excess of £325,000
William H Brown, 01603 950033
www.williamhbrown.co.uk

