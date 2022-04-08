Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Golden Triangle home up for sale for £700k after huge renovation

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:13 PM April 8, 2022
Pastel blue end terrace off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £700,000

This three-storey home in the Golden Triangle has come up for sale at a guide price of £725,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A four-bedroom, three-storey townhouse in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale.

The property on Mill Hill Road, near the Plantation Gardens, is for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £700,000-£725,000.

It has been dramatically remodelled and renovated by its owners since they bought it in 2019 and now offers a wonderful combination of original period features with modern fittings.

Kitchen and living area in a 4-bed home for sale off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, for £700k

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Colourful living room with sash window in a 4-bed home for sale off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, for £700k

The living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large double bedroom in a 4-bed house for sale off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, for £700k

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Highlights include a beautiful sitting room with a bay sash window and a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, complete with fitted base and wall units, granite work surfaces, two sash windows and a cast iron open fireplace.

There is also a boot room and utility space, combined with a useful cloakroom, on the ground floor.

There are two bedrooms, a shower room and an en suite on the second floor, and a two further bedrooms - one of which is currently used as an office - and an en suite on the floor above.

Office space on the third floor of a 4-bed house for sale off Mill Hill Road, Norwich

The property has been renovated - Credit: Pymm & Co

Patio terrace with shingled paths in the garden of a property off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £700k

The garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

Brick built garden room facing a lawn in the garden of a 4-bed home for sale off Mill Hill Road, Norwich, for £700k

There is a separate garden room at the end of the garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

The rear garden is well-proportioned and landscaped and has its own garden room, which could be easily converted into a studio or annex, subject to the necessary consents.

A launch event will take place at the property from 10am-1.30pm on Saturday, April 9, and is by appointment only. For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Hill Road, Norwich
Guide price: £700,000-£725,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021
www.pymmand.co.uk

