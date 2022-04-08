Golden Triangle home up for sale for £700k after huge renovation
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A four-bedroom, three-storey townhouse in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich has come up for sale.
The property on Mill Hill Road, near the Plantation Gardens, is for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £700,000-£725,000.
It has been dramatically remodelled and renovated by its owners since they bought it in 2019 and now offers a wonderful combination of original period features with modern fittings.
Highlights include a beautiful sitting room with a bay sash window and a large open-plan kitchen and dining area, complete with fitted base and wall units, granite work surfaces, two sash windows and a cast iron open fireplace.
There is also a boot room and utility space, combined with a useful cloakroom, on the ground floor.
There are two bedrooms, a shower room and an en suite on the second floor, and a two further bedrooms - one of which is currently used as an office - and an en suite on the floor above.
The rear garden is well-proportioned and landscaped and has its own garden room, which could be easily converted into a studio or annex, subject to the necessary consents.
Most Read
- 1 Why are there queues at petrol stations in Norwich?
- 2 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norwich right now
- 3 Norwich named among the best places to live in UK
- 4 Family on shoplifting 'away day' snatch £9,000 of goods from city stores
- 5 Family 'heartbroken' after teacher's pension dies with him
- 6 See inside flat in former city centre post office for £160K
- 7 New business park and homes plan revealed for village
- 8 Norwich café owner opening second site in former coffee shop
- 9 Did you spend a night out at Time in Norwich?
- 10 Parents' fury over city's 'most dangerous road'
A launch event will take place at the property from 10am-1.30pm on Saturday, April 9, and is by appointment only. For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Hill Road, Norwich
Guide price: £700,000-£725,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021
www.pymmand.co.uk