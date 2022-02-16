Townhouse on Norwich's prettiest street on the market for nearly £800k
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A four-bedroom home on the banks of Norwich's River Wensum is on the market for £775,000.
Situated a stone's throw away from historic Tombland, the townhouse is a short walk away from Norwich's landmarks such as the cathedral and castle.
Set across four floors, the property offers two bathrooms, four bedrooms and stunning views of the river.
On the ground floor, the front door opens up to a reception hall leading to a cloakroom and the first bedroom, currently being used as an office.
Up a floor is the main living space with an open plan living and dining room fitted with double glazed sash windows which boast views of the river and glimpses of the Cathedral's spire.
An open doorway leads to the kitchen.
The second floor is home to the master bedroom which has a separate dressing room area and ensuite. The ensuite is fitted with a bath and a large shower cubicle.
Most Read
- 1 Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich
- 2 Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot
- 3 Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb
- 4 Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers
- 5 Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor
- 6 City's housing market on the 'edge of crisis'
- 7 Norwich's best play parks according to family who have reviewed hundreds
- 8 Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich home
- 9 Tarmac slapped on historic city high street branded 'cheap, lazy eyesore'
- 10 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
Also on the second floor is the family bathroom, comprised of a bath with a shower attachment, a hand wash basin and a WC.
The top level of the home houses the final two bedrooms. One is the largest of the four, with double aspect views of the river. The other has views of the Cathedral spire and Pigg Lane.
A garage with a remote controlled for the home can be accessed on Pigg Lane.
PROPERTY FACTS
Quayside, Norwich
Guide Price: £775,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk