Townhouse on Norwich's prettiest street on the market for nearly £800k



Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:53 PM February 16, 2022
The exterior of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

A four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside, Norwich is on the market with William H Brown Select. - Credit: William H Brown Select

A four-bedroom home on the banks of Norwich's River Wensum is on the market for £775,000.

Situated a stone's throw away from historic Tombland, the townhouse is a short walk away from Norwich's landmarks such as the cathedral and castle.

Set across four floors, the property offers two bathrooms, four bedrooms and stunning views of the river.

The view of the River Wensum from the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The property offers stunning views of the River Wensum. - Credit: William H Brown Select

On the ground floor, the front door opens up to a reception hall leading to a cloakroom and the first bedroom, currently being used as an office.

The fourth bedroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The fourth bedroom of the property which is being used as a study. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Up a floor is the main living space with an open plan living and dining room fitted with double glazed sash windows which boast views of the river and glimpses of the Cathedral's spire.

The living room of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The open plan living room and dining room offers views of the River Wensum. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The dining room of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The dining room of the house has space for a good-sized table. - Credit: William H Brown Select

An open doorway leads to the kitchen.

The kitchen of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The kitchen is fitted with contrasting base units and work surfaces. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The second floor is home to the master bedroom which has a separate dressing room area and ensuite. The ensuite is fitted with a bath and a large shower cubicle.

The master bedroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The master bedroom of the property. - Credit: William H Brown Select

A bathroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The ensuite of master bedroom on the property's second floor. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Also on the second floor is the family bathroom, comprised of a bath with a shower attachment, a hand wash basin and a WC.

The family bathroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The family bathroom on the second floor of home. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The top level of the home houses the final two bedrooms. One is the largest of the four, with double aspect views of the river. The other has views of the Cathedral spire and Pigg Lane.

The third bedroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

The other bedroom on the property's third floor. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The second bedroom of the four-bedroom townhouse in Quayside near Tombland in Norwich.

One of the bedrooms on the third floor of the property. - Credit: William H Brown Select

A garage with a remote controlled for the home can be accessed on Pigg Lane.

PROPERTY FACTS

Quayside, Norwich

Guide Price: £775,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk




