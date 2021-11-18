News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this stylish city apartment for sale with a private roof terrace

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM November 18, 2021
Modern kitchen/diner with bi-fold doors leading out to a courtyard at a 3-bed home for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

Inside the modern fitted kitchen/dining area - Credit: Gilson Bailey

A sleek and stylish three-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale on Fishers Lane, Norwich - but interested buyers will need to be quick because properties like this don't come up for sale very often.

Listed at a guide price of £695,000 with Gilson Bailey, the three-storey property boasts a sought-after location in the centre of the city, as well as its own balcony and a wraparound roof terrace.

Large roof terrace accessed by bi-fold doors at a 3-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

The roof terrace - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Modern lounge with wall-mounted TV in a 3-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

Inside the lounge - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Modern fitted kitchen with quartz worktops in a 3-bed home for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

The kitchen is well-fitted with quartz worktops - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Modern stylish glossy open plan living area in this 3-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

The kitchen/dining room is open-plan - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, 26ft open-plan living area, which includes a beautifully fitted high-gloss kitchen and access to a courtyard garden, and a ground-floor cloakroom.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, including one with a balcony, and a bathroom and shower room.

The second-floor bedroom enjoys a wraparound roof terrace, which is accessed by a set of bi-fold doors.

Stylish modern shower room in a three-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

Inside the shower room - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Bright light filled double bedroom with private balcony for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

One of the bedrooms has its own balcony - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Luxury double bedroom in a 3-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

Inside one of three double bedrooms at this three-storey townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane in Norwich - Credit: Gilson Bailey

Bi-fold doors opening out on to a roof terrace at this three-bed townhouse for sale on Fisher Lane, Norwich

The property boasts a balcony and separate wraparound roof terrace - Credit: Gilson Bailey

The property has double glazing throughout, as well as underfloor heating to the first two floors.

Outside, there are courtyard gardens to the front and rear, one off-road parking space - which is rare in such a city-centre location - and a brick-built storage shed.

For more information, contact Gilson Bailey. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Fisher Lane, Norwich
Guide price: £695,000
Gilson Bailey, 01603 950049, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk

Norwich News

