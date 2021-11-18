See inside this stylish city apartment for sale with a private roof terrace

A sleek and stylish three-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale on Fishers Lane, Norwich - but interested buyers will need to be quick because properties like this don't come up for sale very often.

Listed at a guide price of £695,000 with Gilson Bailey, the three-storey property boasts a sought-after location in the centre of the city, as well as its own balcony and a wraparound roof terrace.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, 26ft open-plan living area, which includes a beautifully fitted high-gloss kitchen and access to a courtyard garden, and a ground-floor cloakroom.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, including one with a balcony, and a bathroom and shower room.

The second-floor bedroom enjoys a wraparound roof terrace, which is accessed by a set of bi-fold doors.

The property has double glazing throughout, as well as underfloor heating to the first two floors.

Outside, there are courtyard gardens to the front and rear, one off-road parking space - which is rare in such a city-centre location - and a brick-built storage shed.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fisher Lane, Norwich

Guide price: £695,000

Gilson Bailey, 01603 950049, www.gilsonbailey.co.uk