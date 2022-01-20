See inside this five-bed townhouse for sale in Norwich at half a million

The main living area opens out on to a balcony - Credit: Savills

A five-bed townhouse has come up for sale in the centre of Norwich for half a million pounds.

Number 2 Baltic Wharf was built in 2007 by the popular developer Hopkins Homes - although it has also been further improved since then.

A five-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in Norwich - Credit: Savills

Inside the kitchen, which has been renovated - Credit: Savills

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Savills

Tom Clayton, from the residential team at Savills in Norwich, said: "The current owners have made this a ‘move in ready’ home and with everything Norwich has to offer on the doorstep it really is a wonderful property.”

The owners have replaced the kitchen on the first floor to create extra storage. The space also includes a good range of built-in appliances such as an oven, hob, dishwasher and microwave, and there is also space for a fridge/freezer.

The living spaces are light and airy - Credit: Savills

One of five bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The bedrooms are well-proportioned - Credit: Savills

From the kitchen, double doors lead into a living room, which leads out on to the balcony, and there is a bathroom and three bedrooms - including an en suite - on the floor above.

The master suite is located at the very top of the house and includes a good-sized bedroom, recently refitted en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as lovely views towards the River Wensum.

The property has three bath/cloakrooms - Credit: Savills

There is a courtyard garden at the rear - Credit: Savills

The property also has its own balcony - Credit: Savills

Outside, the property has a courtyard garden to the rear and off-road parking for one vehicle in front of the garage.

There is also a leased bicycle store opposite the house.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Baltic Wharf, Norwich

Guide price: £500,000

Savills, 01603 950239, www.savills.com