News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this five-bed townhouse for sale in Norwich at half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 9:30 AM January 20, 2022
Updated: 9:38 AM January 20, 2022
Large living space in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at Baltic Wharf, Norwich

The main living area opens out on to a balcony - Credit: Savills

A five-bed townhouse has come up for sale in the centre of Norwich for half a million pounds.

Number 2 Baltic Wharf was built in 2007 by the popular developer Hopkins Homes - although it has also been further improved since then.

Brick-built three-storey townhouse at Baltic Wharf, Norwich, which is for sale for half a million

A five-bedroom townhouse has come up for sale in Norwich - Credit: Savills

Modern fitted kitchen with breakfast bar in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at Baltic Wharf, Norwich

Inside the kitchen, which has been renovated - Credit: Savills

Large kitchen space with dining table in a 5-bed townhouse for sale in Baltic Wharf, Norwich

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Savills

Tom Clayton, from the residential team at Savills in Norwich, said: "The current owners have made this a ‘move in ready’ home and with everything Norwich has to offer on the doorstep it really is a wonderful property.”

The owners have replaced the kitchen on the first floor to create extra storage. The space also includes a good range of built-in appliances such as an oven, hob, dishwasher and microwave, and there is also space for a fridge/freezer.

Large living space leading into a kitchen in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at Baltic Wharf, Norwich

The living spaces are light and airy - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom with fitted wardrobes in a 5-bed house for sale in Norwich city centre

One of five bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom in a 5-bed home for sale at Baltic Wharf, Norwich

The bedrooms are well-proportioned - Credit: Savills

From the kitchen, double doors lead into a living room, which leads out on to the balcony, and there is a bathroom and three bedrooms - including an en suite - on the floor above.

The master suite is located at the very top of the house and includes a good-sized bedroom, recently refitted en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as lovely views towards the River Wensum.

Family bathroom with panelled bath in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at Baltic Wharf, Norwich

The property has three bath/cloakrooms - Credit: Savills

Small enclosed patio courtyard outside a 5-bed townhouse for sale in Norwich city centre

There is a courtyard garden at the rear - Credit: Savills

Aerial view of a small balcony with table and chairs at a property for sale in Baltic Wharf, Norwich

The property also has its own balcony - Credit: Savills

Outside, the property has a courtyard garden to the rear and off-road parking for one vehicle in front of the garage. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out
  2. 2 Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms
  3. 3 Busy city Riverside roads to stay closed as transport hub works begin
  1. 4 'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'
  2. 5 See inside this three-storey home with city views on sale for £370k
  3. 6 Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in
  4. 7 Revealed: Travelodge behind multi-million pound hotel development
  5. 8 Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm
  6. 9 Farmers' market near Norwich set to reopen for the new year
  7. 10 'A palace reborn': Inside the £13.5m revamp of Norwich Castle

There is also a leased bicycle store opposite the house.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS
Baltic Wharf, Norwich
Guide price: £500,000
Savills, 01603 950239, www.savills.com

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Thorpe is hoping Norwich City score enough goals to stay up despite it potentially costing him £1,500.

'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Abandoned derelict traveller site

Video

WATCH: Inside abandoned static caravan left to rot in city suburb

Francis Redwood

person
Postcode Lottery street prize presenter Matt Johnson with NR7 winners Ian and Pam. 

Seven Sprowston neighbours scoop £30,000 lottery win

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
TV astronomer Mark Thompson PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk Live News

Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to be visible in Norfolk skies

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon