See inside this five-bed townhouse for sale in Norwich at half a million
- Credit: Savills
A five-bed townhouse has come up for sale in the centre of Norwich for half a million pounds.
Number 2 Baltic Wharf was built in 2007 by the popular developer Hopkins Homes - although it has also been further improved since then.
Tom Clayton, from the residential team at Savills in Norwich, said: "The current owners have made this a ‘move in ready’ home and with everything Norwich has to offer on the doorstep it really is a wonderful property.”
The owners have replaced the kitchen on the first floor to create extra storage. The space also includes a good range of built-in appliances such as an oven, hob, dishwasher and microwave, and there is also space for a fridge/freezer.
From the kitchen, double doors lead into a living room, which leads out on to the balcony, and there is a bathroom and three bedrooms - including an en suite - on the floor above.
The master suite is located at the very top of the house and includes a good-sized bedroom, recently refitted en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, as well as lovely views towards the River Wensum.
Outside, the property has a courtyard garden to the rear and off-road parking for one vehicle in front of the garage.
There is also a leased bicycle store opposite the house.
For more information, contact Savills.
PROPERTY FACTS
Baltic Wharf, Norwich
Guide price: £500,000
Savills, 01603 950239, www.savills.com