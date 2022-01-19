See inside this three-storey home with city views on sale for £370k
- Credit: William H Brown
A three-storey home with views of the city's skyline is on the market for £370,000.
Estate agent William H Brown describes the property in St Leonards Road as the "perfect family home" that has "stunning views of the city and Norwich Cathedral".
The ground floor contains the hall, the kitchen with a pantry, the dining room and the conservatory.
On the first floor there is one of the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the lounge.
The second floor is split between the two final bedrooms.
The ground floor has wood and tile flooring while the first and second floors are carpeted.
The front of the house has a patio area as well as parking space and the back garden is mainly lawn with a small patio and some shrubs.
Most Read
- 1 Greater Anglia application to demolish train station building thrown out
- 2 Load of Bull! Anger as Red Bull ramps up threat against Norwich gin firm
- 3 What is this mystery tower that has sprung up in Norwich?
- 4 It's going down! Demolition of car showroom begins to make way for homes
- 5 Drunk student crashed into hotel wall after drinking tequilas
- 6 'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'
- 7 Two Norwich shops named among UK's best independent stores
- 8 REVEALED: Hotspots in Norwich with the most burglaries
- 9 Asteroid bigger than any building on Earth to be visible in Norfolk skies
- 10 'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record
Located at the top of Gas Hill, this property is minutes from the River Wensum and less than a mile from the city's shops and transport links.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Leonards Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £370,000
William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk