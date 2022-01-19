See inside this three-storey home with city views on sale for £370k

The property in St Leonards Road, at the top of Gas Hill in Norwich - Credit: William H Brown

A three-storey home with views of the city's skyline is on the market for £370,000.

Estate agent William H Brown describes the property in St Leonards Road as the "perfect family home" that has "stunning views of the city and Norwich Cathedral".

The view from the three-storey home at the top of Gas Hill in east Norwich, overlooking the city and the cathedral - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor contains the hall, the kitchen with a pantry, the dining room and the conservatory.

On the first floor there is one of the bedrooms, the family bathroom and the lounge.

The second floor is split between the two final bedrooms.

The first-floor lounge, which can also be used as a fourth bedroom - Credit: William H Brown

The kitchen, which has an attached pantry - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor has wood and tile flooring while the first and second floors are carpeted.

The front of the house has a patio area as well as parking space and the back garden is mainly lawn with a small patio and some shrubs.

Located at the top of Gas Hill, this property is minutes from the River Wensum and less than a mile from the city's shops and transport links.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Leonards Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £370,000

William H Brown, 01603 760044, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The dining room, which is currently being used as a lounge/diner - Credit: William H Brown

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown