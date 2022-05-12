'Rarely available' Victorian home in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

This Victorian end-of-terrace is on the market in Norwich - Credit: Websters

A three-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle that is "rarely available" has come on the market for £475,000.

The home in Sandringham Road is a Victorian end-of-terrace property with wooden flooring throughout, stained glass windows, and original fireplaces.

The front door has stained glass windows - Credit: Websters

The sitting room has a bay window and an original fireplace - Credit: Websters

The house is entered via the front hall, with the sitting room and the dining room on either side, both with original fireplaces and bay windows.

Off the dining room to the left are the kitchen, utility room, and garden room.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom - two of the rooms are a similar size and the other is smaller.

The dining room has a bay window and an original fireplace - Credit: Websters

The kitchen - Credit: Websters

The garden to the west of the house is enclosed by high walls and fencing and there is a sheltered patio and a raised bed.

There is also a garage which is split in half for storage.

The garden room overlooks the garden - Credit: Websters

One of the two larger bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Websters

PROPERTY FACTS

Sandringham Road, Norwich

Guide pride: £475,000

Websters of Norwich, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Websters