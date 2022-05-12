'Rarely available' Victorian home in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k
- Credit: Websters
A three-bedroom home in the Golden Triangle that is "rarely available" has come on the market for £475,000.
The home in Sandringham Road is a Victorian end-of-terrace property with wooden flooring throughout, stained glass windows, and original fireplaces.
The house is entered via the front hall, with the sitting room and the dining room on either side, both with original fireplaces and bay windows.
Off the dining room to the left are the kitchen, utility room, and garden room.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom - two of the rooms are a similar size and the other is smaller.
The garden to the west of the house is enclosed by high walls and fencing and there is a sheltered patio and a raised bed.
There is also a garage which is split in half for storage.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sandringham Road, Norwich
Guide pride: £475,000
Websters of Norwich, 01603 670646, www.webstersofnorwich.co.uk