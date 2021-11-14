Townhouse once part of a Norwich hospital on the market for £550k

The front of the property, which used to be a hospital building - Credit: Sowerbys

This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £550,000.

Built on the site of the former St Andrews Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.

The contemporary kitchen, with high ceilings and large windows for natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

The house also lots of period features, such as sash windows and traditional radiators.

East Wing is entered through the front lobby, which leads to the main hallway.

The dining room, part of the open-plan ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The rest of the ground floor is an open-plan space. The contemporary kitchen and dining room make up the front of the house, and there is a sitting room to the back with a central log-burner, wooden flooring, and french doors to the patio.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

The lounge, with a central fireplace and log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a south-facing paved terrace as well as communal grounds, allotments, and a children's play area.

The second-largest bedroom, on the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys called St Andrews Park a "sought after, exclusive cluster of traditional and modern homes".

St Andrews Park is located on the edge of Thorpe St Andrew, approximately four miles from Norwich.

The ensuite to the principal bedroom has a free-standing bath and window to the bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide Price: £550,000

The patio has a view of the communal gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

