Townhouse once part of a Norwich hospital on the market for £550k
This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £550,000.
Built on the site of the former St Andrews Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.
The house also lots of period features, such as sash windows and traditional radiators.
East Wing is entered through the front lobby, which leads to the main hallway.
The rest of the ground floor is an open-plan space. The contemporary kitchen and dining room make up the front of the house, and there is a sitting room to the back with a central log-burner, wooden flooring, and french doors to the patio.
On the first floor, there are three bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.
There is a south-facing paved terrace as well as communal grounds, allotments, and a children's play area.
Sowerbys called St Andrews Park a "sought after, exclusive cluster of traditional and modern homes".
St Andrews Park is located on the edge of Thorpe St Andrew, approximately four miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide Price: £550,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
