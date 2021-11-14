News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Townhouse once part of a Norwich hospital on the market for £550k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 PM November 14, 2021
St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The front of the property, which used to be a hospital building - Credit: Sowerbys

This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £550,000.

Built on the site of the former St Andrews Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The contemporary kitchen, with high ceilings and large windows for natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

The house also lots of period features, such as sash windows and traditional radiators.

East Wing is entered through the front lobby, which leads to the main hallway. 

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The dining room, part of the open-plan ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The rest of the ground floor is an open-plan space. The contemporary kitchen and dining room make up the front of the house, and there is a sitting room to the back with a central log-burner, wooden flooring, and french doors to the patio.

You may also want to watch:

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The lounge, with a central fireplace and log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

There is a south-facing paved terrace as well as communal grounds, allotments, and a children's play area.

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The second-largest bedroom, on the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
  2. 2 Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years
  3. 3 Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road
  1. 4 Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny
  2. 5 Popular Norwich coffee shop gets £5,000 revamp
  3. 6 Norwich Cathedral peregrine falcon dies after flying into car
  4. 7 Reduced bus timetables to start due to continuing driver shortages
  5. 8 Developer slams councillors a 'waste of space' amid planning saga
  6. 9 How well do you know Norwich's pubs? Take our quiz to find out
  7. 10 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack

Sowerbys called St Andrews Park a "sought after, exclusive cluster of traditional and modern homes".

St Andrews Park is located on the edge of Thorpe St Andrew, approximately four miles from Norwich.

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The ensuite to the principal bedroom has a free-standing bath and window to the bedroom - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide Price: £550,000

St Andrews Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The patio has a view of the communal gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Video

Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
150 cannabis plants seized by Norwich police

Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Frank Lampard manager of Chelsea in the dugout prior to the Premier League match against Burnley at

Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Road at the junction with Larkman Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon