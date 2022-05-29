'One of a kind' two-bed for sale in Norwich suburb for £240k

The kitchen has a feature glass roof which allows for lots of natural light - Credit: Minors & Brady

With a feature glass roof and a south-facing garden, this mid-terrace is in the "extremely sought after" Thorpe St Andrew.

The two-bed is currently on the market with a guide price of £240,000.

The mid-terrace is on the market in Thorpe St Andrew for £240k - Credit: Minors & Brady

The front room is currently being used as a dining room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Estate agents Minors and Brady referred to it as "immaculate and charming" with a "one of a kind" interior.

At the front of the house is the front room which is currently being used as a dining room and has access to the first floor.

The back room is currently the lounge and is connected to the kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The larger bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the rear of the house are the open-plan back room, which is currently being used as the lounge, and the kitchen with a feature glass roof and French doors to the garden.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms, one facing the front of the house and the other the back, and the shared bathroom with a panelled bath and heated towel rail.

The family bathroom on the first floor has a panelled bath - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom is currently being used as a study - Credit: Minors & Brady

Both south-facing and tiered, the garden has decking, an artificial lawn, a shingle path and some shrubs and trees.

The home is located next to the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, about three miles from Norwich city centre.

The garden is tiered with a decking area for outdoor furniture - Credit: Minors & Brady

The bottom of the garden has artificial lawn and a path to the shed - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £240,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk