'One of a kind' two-bed for sale in Norwich suburb for £240k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
With a feature glass roof and a south-facing garden, this mid-terrace is in the "extremely sought after" Thorpe St Andrew.
The two-bed is currently on the market with a guide price of £240,000.
Estate agents Minors and Brady referred to it as "immaculate and charming" with a "one of a kind" interior.
At the front of the house is the front room which is currently being used as a dining room and has access to the first floor.
To the rear of the house are the open-plan back room, which is currently being used as the lounge, and the kitchen with a feature glass roof and French doors to the garden.
Upstairs are the two bedrooms, one facing the front of the house and the other the back, and the shared bathroom with a panelled bath and heated towel rail.
Both south-facing and tiered, the garden has decking, an artificial lawn, a shingle path and some shrubs and trees.
The home is located next to the River Yare in Thorpe St Andrew, about three miles from Norwich city centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £240,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk