Property spotlight: Former forge cottage near Norwich for sale for £595k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:00 AM October 31, 2021
Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Forge Cottage on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Savills

This three-bed forger's cottage in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich is for sale for £595,000.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The drive, with a wooden gate - Credit: Savills

This property was built in the 19th century and hasn't been sold in 40 years.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The kitchen - Credit: Savills

The entrance leads into the kitchen and dining room, with French doors to the garden.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The reception room - Credit: Savills

The sitting room has a feature fireplace and access to the snug, the conservatory, and a bedroom with an ensuite.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains the family bathroom, the principal bedroom and bedroom two, both with built-in wardrobes.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Savills

You may also want to watch:

The outbuilding, which was formerly the forge, has four rooms including an office space. There is also a small toilet.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The property sits in approximately 0.31 acres of land, with manicured gardens and a brick and flint wall.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

The outbuildings - Credit: Savills

Mature trees and hedges offer the property natural privacy from the road.

Forge Cottage, Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich

Part of the garden - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide Price: £595,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Norwich News

