Property spotlight: Former forge cottage near Norwich for sale for £595k
- Credit: Savills
This three-bed forger's cottage in Thorpe St Andrew in Norwich is for sale for £595,000.
This property was built in the 19th century and hasn't been sold in 40 years.
The entrance leads into the kitchen and dining room, with French doors to the garden.
The sitting room has a feature fireplace and access to the snug, the conservatory, and a bedroom with an ensuite.
The first floor contains the family bathroom, the principal bedroom and bedroom two, both with built-in wardrobes.
The outbuilding, which was formerly the forge, has four rooms including an office space. There is also a small toilet.
The property sits in approximately 0.31 acres of land, with manicured gardens and a brick and flint wall.
Mature trees and hedges offer the property natural privacy from the road.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide Price: £595,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com
