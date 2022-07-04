Quaint 'tucked away' house is for sale for the first time in almost 30 years

A three-bedroom house tucked away off Ketts Hill in Norwich has come up for sale - Credit: Brown&Co

A quaint three-bedroom home tucked away on Ketts Hill in Norwich has come up for sale for the first time in over 27 years.

The Warrenhouse is Grade II listed and believed to date from the 1570s, although an extension made in the 19th century now houses a kitchen and utility.

Throughout the home there is a lovely range of period features, including open fireplaces and picture rails, but the real highlights are the windows, which are beautiful and decorative and patterned with cast iron diamonds.

The sitting room with its gorgeous feature fireplace and decorative windows - Credit: Brown&Co

One of the bedrooms, with its beautiful diamond-patterned windows - Credit: Brown&Co

The property has been in the same ownership for almost three decades but is now for sale for offers over £350,000. Estate agents Brown&Co say it's deceptive in size and offers the feel of a country cottage right in the city.

The Warrenhouse is approached to the side by a set of stone steps which lead up from Ketts Hill and a pathway which leads through the garden.

Inside there is an entrance hall, sitting room and dining room, with two open fireplaces.

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Brown&Co

The dining room features wooden floors and a cast iron fireplace - Credit: Brown&Co

The kitchen/breakfast room has views over the courtyard garden and there is a useful pantry and utility space, with three bedrooms and a family bathroom upstairs.

The gardens are divided into two areas and include a lawn and a private courtyard, while vehicular access is available to the rear gate via Britannia Road.

The gardens are of a good-size with a lawn and a courtyard - Credit: Brown&Co

For more details, contact Theo de Soissons or Peter Hornor at Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Ketts Hill, Norwich

Offers over £350,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871

www.brown-co.com