Luxury apartment with views towards Carrow Road on the market for £425k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A stylish two-bed apartment on the first floor of a former city factory has come up for sale at a guide price of £425,000 - and inside its owners have created a masterpiece of Art Deco-inspired design.
The Factory on Kerrison Road has been an important part of the city's heritage for decades - in its heyday, it was home to one of the city’s biggest employers, Laurence, Scott and Electromotors Ltd, but it also had an impact outside of Norwich, too.
The firm was set up in the late 19th century by inventor William Harding Scott and Richard Laurence and subsequently grew.
It’s estimated that by the end of the First World War it had made about £1million worth of shells from home-made tools in two corrugated tin sheds, and it later employed thousands of people across several factories in the city.
The company developed some of the UK’s first ever traffic lights, which were installed in the city, as well as designs for the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet and machines that excavated the ground for the Channel Tunnel.
Part of the building on Kerrison Road was used as a drawing room - not least because it offered the space and natural light its team of designers needed.
However, in 2006 the building was converted into over 20 loft-style and penthouse apartments - and Number 57, now for sale, is located to the rear. It has a large balcony as well as views towards Carrow Road.
Most Read
- 1 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
- 2 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
- 3 DNA evidence reveals secrets of bodies found in shopping centre digs
- 4 Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'
- 5 Complete list of city roads shutting for Car-Free Day 2022
- 6 Mum thanks 'brilliant' convoy following death of daughter and driver
- 7 Disco for Grown Ups with nostalgic hits heading to historic Norwich venue
- 8 Massage therapist jailed for sexually abusing two women
- 9 Obituary: Couple married for 60 years died within five days of each other
- 10 Plan to turn city centre hotel and bar into housing rejected
The vendors originally bought the property as a base in the city and have since upgraded it. According to selling agents, Sowerbys, they were inspired by the Art Deco heritage of the building and have installed a bespoke Crittall divide with double doors to the reception space, as well as a stunning Italian marble island in the kitchen, featuring an antiqued mirror back.
The two bedrooms are sumptuous and full of stylish details, from the marble effect tiles on the floor to the mural on the ceiling designed to look like clouds.
The main living space is open-plan and has a balcony to the rear, as well as the building’s signature high ceilings which were designed for its former industrial use.
The property also has the benefit of an allocated parking space.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kerrison Road, Norwich
Guide price: £425,000
Sowerbys, 01603 361647
www.sowerbys.com