Luxury apartment with views towards Carrow Road on the market for £425k

The open-plan living area at number 57, The Factory, which is for sale at a guide price of £425,000 - Credit: Sowerbys

A stylish two-bed apartment on the first floor of a former city factory has come up for sale at a guide price of £425,000 - and inside its owners have created a masterpiece of Art Deco-inspired design.

Inside number 57, The Factory, which is on the market at a guide price of £425k - Credit: Sowerbys

The Factory on Kerrison Road has been an important part of the city's heritage for decades - in its heyday, it was home to one of the city’s biggest employers, Laurence, Scott and Electromotors Ltd, but it also had an impact outside of Norwich, too.

The firm was set up in the late 19th century by inventor William Harding Scott and Richard Laurence and subsequently grew.

The former Laurence Scott factory in Kerrison Road, Norwich, which has since been converted into apartments - Credit: Bill Smith

It’s estimated that by the end of the First World War it had made about £1million worth of shells from home-made tools in two corrugated tin sheds, and it later employed thousands of people across several factories in the city.

The company developed some of the UK’s first ever traffic lights, which were installed in the city, as well as designs for the Royal Navy’s submarine fleet and machines that excavated the ground for the Channel Tunnel.

Engineers working at Laurence, Scott and Electromotors Ltd in the 1960s - Credit: Archant

Part of the building on Kerrison Road was used as a drawing room - not least because it offered the space and natural light its team of designers needed.

However, in 2006 the building was converted into over 20 loft-style and penthouse apartments - and Number 57, now for sale, is located to the rear. It has a large balcony as well as views towards Carrow Road.

The current owners have completely renovated the apartment and have been inspired by the building's Art Deco heritage - Credit: Sowerbys

The vendors originally bought the property as a base in the city and have since upgraded it. According to selling agents, Sowerbys, they were inspired by the Art Deco heritage of the building and have installed a bespoke Crittall divide with double doors to the reception space, as well as a stunning Italian marble island in the kitchen, featuring an antiqued mirror back.

The two bedrooms are sumptuous and full of stylish details, from the marble effect tiles on the floor to the mural on the ceiling designed to look like clouds.

One of the bedrooms features a large mural on the ceiling - Credit: Sowerbys

The main living space is open-plan and has a balcony to the rear, as well as the building’s signature high ceilings which were designed for its former industrial use.

The property also has the benefit of an allocated parking space.

The apartment has been beautifully finished and renovated by the current owners - Credit: Sowerbys

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS

Kerrison Road, Norwich

Guide price: £425,000

Sowerbys, 01603 361647

www.sowerbys.com