Converted terrace up for sale in one of Norwich's trendiest postcodes

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021

This three-bed terrace on Alexandra Road, Norwich, is up for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

A three-bedroom terrace set in one of the city’s trendiest postcodes has come up for sale for £325,000-£350,000.



The property is nestled on Alexandra Road, in the NR2 area of the Golden Triangle, and has been sympathetically improved and extended by its current owner to create a spacious family home.



Its living space is arranged over three floors and includes a lounge, complete with original Victorian fireplace, and an extended kitchen/diner on the ground floor.

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside this 3-bed property on Alexandra Road, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside the extended kitchen/diner - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

From there, bi-fold doors open out on to a rear garden, which is laid to lawn and includes a patio area and a garden shed, all enclosed by fenced borders.



There are two spacious double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a stylish family bathroom which is accessed off the main landing.

One of three double bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

The loft has been converted into a third double bedroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

The garden is low maintenance - Credit: Pymm & Co

The garden at the rear of the house - Credit: Pymm & Co

The loft has also been converted into a spacious double bedroom, complete with Velux window and double glazing.



Contact Pymm & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Alexandra Road, Norwich

Guide price: £325,000-£350,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

