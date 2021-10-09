News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

Converted terrace up for sale in one of Norwich's trendiest postcodes

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM October 9, 2021   
White terrace on Alexandra Road, Norwich, which is up for sale with Pymm & Co

This three-bed terrace on Alexandra Road, Norwich, is up for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

A three-bedroom terrace set in one of the city’s trendiest postcodes has come up for sale for £325,000-£350,000.

The property is nestled on Alexandra Road, in the NR2 area of the Golden Triangle, and has been sympathetically improved and extended by its current owner to create a spacious family home.

Its living space is arranged over three floors and includes a lounge, complete with original Victorian fireplace, and an extended kitchen/diner on the ground floor.

Sitting room with Victorian fireplace in a 3-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Reception room with wooden floors and doors in a 3-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

Inside this 3-bed property on Alexandra Road, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

Extended kitchen/diner in a three-bed terrace property for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

Inside the extended kitchen/diner - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern fitted kitchen with kitchen island and patio doors outside in 3-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

From there, bi-fold doors open out on to a rear garden, which is laid to lawn and includes a patio area and a garden shed, all enclosed by fenced borders.

There are two spacious double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a stylish family bathroom which is accessed off the main landing.

Double bedroom with sloping ceiling in this terrace property for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

One of three double bedrooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Double bedroom loft conversion in this three-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

The loft has been converted into a third double bedroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

Low maintenance garden fully enclosed at this 3-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

The garden is low maintenance - Credit: Pymm & Co

Garden with grass and path at the rear of a terrace property on Alexandra Road, Norwich

The garden at the rear of the house - Credit: Pymm & Co

The loft has also been converted into a spacious double bedroom, complete with Velux window and double glazing.

Contact Pymm & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Alexandra Road, Norwich
Guide price: £325,000-£350,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk
 

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident on St Giles street.

Norwich Live

Car crashes into shop in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Plans for a new Burger King restaurant on Brigg Street in Norwich have been revealed.

New Burger King set for city centre 

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Kim Herbert and her family urge the government to offer more help to families who are struggling. 

'We will be very poorly this winter' - Mum's fears amid bill rises

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A "Sorry, we're closed" sign appears on the shutters of The Java Store in Castle Quarter

'Sorry, we're closed': Castle Quarter store's re-opening date in doubt

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon