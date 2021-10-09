Converted terrace up for sale in one of Norwich's trendiest postcodes
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A three-bedroom terrace set in one of the city’s trendiest postcodes has come up for sale for £325,000-£350,000.
The property is nestled on Alexandra Road, in the NR2 area of the Golden Triangle, and has been sympathetically improved and extended by its current owner to create a spacious family home.
Its living space is arranged over three floors and includes a lounge, complete with original Victorian fireplace, and an extended kitchen/diner on the ground floor.
From there, bi-fold doors open out on to a rear garden, which is laid to lawn and includes a patio area and a garden shed, all enclosed by fenced borders.
There are two spacious double bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a stylish family bathroom which is accessed off the main landing.
The loft has also been converted into a spacious double bedroom, complete with Velux window and double glazing.
PROPERTY FACTS
Alexandra Road, Norwich
Guide price: £325,000-£350,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk