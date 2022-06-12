'Wow factor' four-bed in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes for sale for £450k

The four-bed home in Taverham is on the market for £450,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-bed home in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes is on the market for £450,000.

Estate agent Minors and Brady said the detached home has "wow factor" as well as "contemporary design in each room".

At the front of the house is a sitting room with a bay window as well as the garage, utility room and toilet.

To the back of the house is the kitchen-diner with a breakfast bar, spotlighting and room for a dining table.

It leads into the back reception room with a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, a feature wood burner and bifold doors to the garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite - as well as a family bathroom.

The garden has a patio and decking for outdoor furniture as well as beds for plants and lawn.

The house is bordered by woodland.

It lies in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes - NR8.

It is "popular for both families and older couples and has a great community spirit" according to Savills agent Tom Clayton.

The home is in Taverham, a village seven miles from Norwich.

There are two nearby middle schools and one high school as well as a selection of shops including a garden centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

Broom Close, Taverham

Guide price: £450,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk