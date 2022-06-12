'Wow factor' four-bed in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes for sale for £450k
- Credit: Minors & Brady
This four-bed home in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes is on the market for £450,000.
Estate agent Minors and Brady said the detached home has "wow factor" as well as "contemporary design in each room".
At the front of the house is a sitting room with a bay window as well as the garage, utility room and toilet.
To the back of the house is the kitchen-diner with a breakfast bar, spotlighting and room for a dining table.
It leads into the back reception room with a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, a feature wood burner and bifold doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite - as well as a family bathroom.
The garden has a patio and decking for outdoor furniture as well as beds for plants and lawn.
The house is bordered by woodland.
It lies in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes - NR8.
It is "popular for both families and older couples and has a great community spirit" according to Savills agent Tom Clayton.
The home is in Taverham, a village seven miles from Norwich.
There are two nearby middle schools and one high school as well as a selection of shops including a garden centre.
PROPERTY FACTS
Broom Close, Taverham
Guide price: £450,000
Minors and Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk