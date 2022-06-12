Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

'Wow factor' four-bed in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes for sale for £450k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:28 AM June 12, 2022
xxx_01_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The four-bed home in Taverham is on the market for £450,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

This four-bed home in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes is on the market for £450,000.

Estate agent Minors and Brady said the detached home has "wow factor" as well as "contemporary design in each room".

xxx_02_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The sitting room on the front of the house has a bay window - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_03_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The large kitchen overlooks the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

At the front of the house is a sitting room with a bay window as well as the garage, utility room and toilet.

To the back of the house is the kitchen-diner with a breakfast bar, spotlighting and room for a dining table. 

xxx_04_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_05_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The reception room at the back of the property has floor-to-ceiling windows and bifold doors - Credit: Minors & Brady

It leads into the back reception room with a vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows, a feature wood burner and bifold doors to the garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms - one with an en suite - as well as a family bathroom.

xxx_06_broomclose_taverham_jun22

One of the four bedrooms upstairs - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_07_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The garden has a patio and decking for outdoor furniture as well as beds for plants and lawn.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich
  2. 2 Thief spotted drilling through van tanks to pinch fuel
  3. 3 Official double yellows spruced up after DIY paint job in NR3
  1. 4 Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger
  2. 5 Vegan American-style BBQ restaurant launches in Norwich
  3. 6 Surprise as original 100-year-old signs revealed in Norwich Lanes
  4. 7 Takeaways in Norwich that everyone should try at least once
  5. 8 Restaurant cuts back menu due to roadworks and costs
  6. 9 Site with permission for 13 luxury apartments on the market for £800k
  7. 10 Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

The house is bordered by woodland.

It lies in one of Norfolk's most popular postcodes - NR8. 

It is "popular for both families and older couples and has a great community spirit" according to Savills agent Tom Clayton. 

xxx_08_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The garden has a patio and decking for furniture - Credit: Minors & Brady

xxx_09_broomclose_taverham_jun22

The garden is mostly lawn with some beds and backs on to woodland - Credit: Minors & Brady

The home is in Taverham, a village seven miles from Norwich.

There are two nearby middle schools and one high school as well as a selection of shops including a garden centre.

PROPERTY FACTS

Broom Close, Taverham

Guide price: £450,000

Minors and Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Local drummer Grace was invited on stage by The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts

Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due to the sinkhole.

Norwich Live News

Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Paul McCarthy. General manager of Chantry Place. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Exclusive

Urban Outfitters confirmed as new shopping mall addition

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including t

Carrow Road Concerts | Updated

All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon