Nine-bed home with 'superhost' status goes up for sale for £1.25m

A unique opportunity to run your own established Airbnb has come up for sale in Norwich for £1.25m.

The nine-bed property off Adelaide Street, near the Golden Triangle, offers a potential yearly income of £150,000 and has gained 'Superhost' status, offering accommodation for up to 24 guests.

According to Airbnb, to become a 'Superhost', property hosts have to have a 4.8 or higher average rating, based on reviews from guests in the past year; have completed at least 10 stays in the past 12 months and reached a less than 1pc cancellation rate. Owners also must respond to 90pc of messages within 24 hours.

The property is offered for sale with such a reputation and according to a spokesperson for Minors & Brady, it is an ideal "turn key investment."

One of the kitchen and living spaces - Credit: Minors & Brady

The fitted kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

It dates back to the 1600s and is divided into two sections, the stables and the main house.

Both offer a mix of the modern and characterful, with well-equipped kitchens, cinema-style projectors and exposed beams. A full inventory, including beds, linen and TVs, is also included.

In the main house, accommodation includes an entrance hall, games room and family room, complete with a well-fitted kitchen and a separate utility space.

The property, which is divided into a main house and stables, can sleep up to 24 people - Credit: Minors & Brady

There are nine bedrooms across the two properties, which include the main house and the stables - Credit: Minors & Brady

To the rear there is a shower room, bedroom and another reception room and, upstairs, five bedrooms and two bathrooms are located off a central landing.

The separate stables can sleep up to 12 guests over four bedrooms and offers a good-sized lounge, kitchen and bathroom. One of the bedrooms also has an en suite.

Inside one of the shower rooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

The living room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Outside there is a well-kept garden to the front, with a low-rise brick wall. Access to the stables is from the side and to the rear there is a good-sized courtyard which offers several parking spaces. There is also a decking area.

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Adelaide Street, Norwich

Guide price: £1,250,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950140

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk