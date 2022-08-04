Market with 70 stalls and street food vendors in Norwich this weekend

Brew and Friends is back for another huge Makers Market in Norwich - Credit: Supplied by Brew and Friends

A summer market with local makers and street food vendors is coming to Norwich this weekend.

The Makers Market is taking place on Sunday, August 7, from 10am to 4pm, at St Andrew’s Hall.

There will be over 70 local businesses taking part and among them will be Norfolk Rum, Civil Block, Guava and Pine, Norfolking Around and Hagstone Art Collective.

There will also be handcrafted ceramics, candles, jewellery, prints, art and more.

A selection of food vendors will also be attending, including Bucket List with its loaded chip buckets and cakes from Megsy Bakes.

The event is being run by Brew, a Norwich-based stationery and print store.

Tickets cost £2.50 each, with under-12s free, and you can book in advance on Eventbrite or pay via cash or card at the door.

Every ticket also comes with a complimentary glass of summer gin or a non-alcoholic option on the door to sip as you shop.