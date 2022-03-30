See inside this city flat near Elm Hill on the market for £90,000
- Credit: Pymm & Co
Ever fancied living near to Elm Hill?
This studio flat located next to the historic and picturesque cobbled street in Norwich is on the market with Pymm & Co for £90,000.
The Mandells Court property is offered with no onward chain and would make for an "ideal" first time buy or investment opportunity.
The 226 square foot flat is split between three rooms.
It has laminate wood flooring in the lounge and bedroom area and there is a serving hatch from the kitchen.
There is also a bathroom and a kitchen space which has plumbing for a washing machine.
Outside there are communal courtyard gardens.
The flat is located in the Tombland area which is filled with bars, restaurants and local amenities.
The ground rent costs £250 annually and there is a £620 yearly service charge.
The property has an 83-year lease and if rented out could expect to gain £550 per month.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mandell's Court, Norwich
Guide Price: £90,000 - £100,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021 www.pymmand.co.uk