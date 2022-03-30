See inside this city flat near Elm Hill on the market for £90,000

This studio flat in Mandells Court in Norwich is on the market for £90,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

Ever fancied living near to Elm Hill?

This studio flat located next to the historic and picturesque cobbled street in Norwich is on the market with Pymm & Co for £90,000.

The courtyard gardens at Mandells Court - Credit: Pymm & Co

The Mandells Court property is offered with no onward chain and would make for an "ideal" first time buy or investment opportunity.

The 226 square foot flat is split between three rooms.

The living/bedroom looking towards the front door - Credit: Pymm & Co

It has laminate wood flooring in the lounge and bedroom area and there is a serving hatch from the kitchen.

There is also a bathroom and a kitchen space which has plumbing for a washing machine.

The kitchen has plumbing for a washing machine - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside there are communal courtyard gardens.

The flat is located in the Tombland area which is filled with bars, restaurants and local amenities.

The bathroom in the Mandells Court studio flat in Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

The ground rent costs £250 annually and there is a £620 yearly service charge.

The property has an 83-year lease and if rented out could expect to gain £550 per month.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mandell's Court, Norwich

Guide Price: £90,000 - £100,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021 www.pymmand.co.uk