Grade II listed £1.3m hotel near Norwich looking for new owner

Stower Grange Hotel is on the market with an asking price of £1,350,000 for the property and business. - Credit: Christie & Co

An award-winning Grade II listed hotel near Norwich is currently on the market for £1.35m.

Stower Grange is a country house hotel, restaurant and wedding venue located in Drayton, just four miles from the centre of Norwich.

It is set among two-acres of "picturesque grounds" which features a sweeping front drive with ample parking, rear landscaped gardens and woodlands.

The building is a 17th Century former rectory which has been converted and extended to form an 11-bedroom hotel.

Richard and Jane Fannon took over the business in 2000, after they decided to move back to the Norwich area and were on the hunt for a "new challenge" in hospitality.

When the Stower Grange came up for sale it was "too much of an opportunity to miss", so the couple and their children moved to Drayton to take it over.

The family said: “Over the last 21 years, we have had the honour and pleasure of looking after many families at the special times in their lives but have also supported a host of local businesses supplying us with food, beverages and other services.

"We now feel that it is time for someone new to lead Stower Grange and its team into the future.”

The hotel is a sought-after location for weddings and events due to its extensive range of function spaces. Its largest room can accommodate up to 140 guests.

Stower Grange is currently listed with Christie & Co who describe it as a highly regarded and well-positioned hotel in Norfolk in a "hugely popular tourist destination which boasts a wealth of history and culture and an abundance of beautiful coastlines, beaches, and national parks".

Planning permissions have also been granted to add an additional seven rooms to the property, offering the hotel's new owner development potential.

Tim Gooding, director in Christie & Co’s hospitality team, added: “We are delighted to have been offered the opportunity to bring Stower Grange to the market on behalf of Richard and Jane and anticipate a good deal of interest being expressed.”

Stower Grange Hotel is on the market freehold with an asking price of £1,350,000 for the property and business.



