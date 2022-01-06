News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM January 6, 2022
White house off St Margarets Street, Norwich, which has been converted into apartments

A ground-floor apartment on St Margarets Street, Norwich, has come up for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

A two-bedroom apartment located off one of the hippest streets in Norwich has come up for sale for £270,000.

The ground-floor apartment on St Margarets Street, just off St Benedict's, is for sale with Pymm & Co and available with no onward chain.

Some of the city's finest restaurants and bars are virtually on its doorstep, and the Norwich Lanes are just a short walk away, so it's ideal whether you work in the city or just want to make the most of city life. 

Front of a ground-floor apartment off St Margarets Street, Norwich

The ground-floor apartment is located in a popular area of Norwich, just off St Benedict's Street - Credit: Pymm & Co

Contemporary living room with electric fire and two blue sofas for sale on St Margarets Street, Norwich

The living room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern grey-coloured fitted kitchen with dining area in a 2-bed apartment for sale off St Margarets St, Norwich

The fitted kitchen with dining area - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern kitchen/diner in a 2-bed apartment off St Margarets Street, Norwich, which is for sale

The kitchen/dining area - Credit: Pymm & Co

And somewhat surprisingly for such a central location, it also comes with a secure and allocated parking space, providing easy access to the ring road via Duke Street.

The property offers spacious accommodation and has large ceiling heights as well as its own private entrance. 

Inside, there is an entrance hall, large living room and open-plan kitchen/diner which overlooks the grounds of St Margarets - The Church of Art.

Modern white bathroom with bath and shower over in a ground-floor apartment off St Margarets Street, Norwich

The bathroom - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large white double bedroom in a ground-floor apartment for sale off St Margarets Street, Norwich

One of two bedrooms at this apartment for sale on St Margarets Street, Norwich - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large living room with huge blue sofas in a ground-floor apartment for sale in Norwich

The living room is large and light and airy - Credit: Pymm & Co

There are two good-sized bedrooms and a modern and stylish bathroom, which is complete with subway-style tiling and a bath with shower over.

Most of the rooms are double-glazed and the apartment has gas central heating.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Margarets Street, Norwich
Price: £270,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk
 


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon