See inside this stylish apartment for sale off one of Norwich's coolest streets

A two-bedroom apartment located off one of the hippest streets in Norwich has come up for sale for £270,000.

The ground-floor apartment on St Margarets Street, just off St Benedict's, is for sale with Pymm & Co and available with no onward chain.

Some of the city's finest restaurants and bars are virtually on its doorstep, and the Norwich Lanes are just a short walk away, so it's ideal whether you work in the city or just want to make the most of city life.

And somewhat surprisingly for such a central location, it also comes with a secure and allocated parking space, providing easy access to the ring road via Duke Street.

The property offers spacious accommodation and has large ceiling heights as well as its own private entrance.

Inside, there is an entrance hall, large living room and open-plan kitchen/diner which overlooks the grounds of St Margarets - The Church of Art.

There are two good-sized bedrooms and a modern and stylish bathroom, which is complete with subway-style tiling and a bath with shower over.

Most of the rooms are double-glazed and the apartment has gas central heating.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Margarets Street, Norwich

Price: £270,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk





