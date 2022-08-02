‘Tucked away’ city townhouse with TWO gardens for sale for £700k

Number 4, St Giles Terrace, is for sale at a guide price of £700,000 - Credit: Savills

A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse has come up for sale in Norwich city centre, priced at a guide of £700,000.

The four-bedroom home is one of just five properties at St Giles Terrace, a row of tucked away, Grade II-listed townhouses located off Bethel Street near the Norwich Lanes.

The current owner has recently renovated the property and enhanced many of its distinctive character features, making it “proud of its origins”, according to Savills’ property agent, Tom Clayton.

Highlights include the kitchen and dining room, which are both at basement level and semi-open plan, connected by an exposed brick arch. The kitchen itself is modern and well-fitted and includes a good range of Smeg appliances, as well as an original tiled floor and steps up and out into a small courtyard garden.

The light and airy kitchen, which has steps leading out and into the courtyard - Credit: Savills

The kitchen and dining rooms are interconnected and semi open-plan - Credit: Savills

The sitting room, with its beautiful feature fireplace - Credit: Savills

The property features beautiful period details, including high ceilings, picture rails and sash windows - Credit: Savills

On the ground floor, there is an elegant sitting room, which is accessed off the hall entrance and features an attractive period fireplace. To the rear there is an additional reception room, which offers even more scope, and could be used as a fourth bedroom or as a library or home office.

Three bedrooms and a good-sized family bathroom are located on the floor above, and there is also an additional shower room in the basement.

The property currently has three bedrooms, with the potential for a fourth - Credit: Savills

The rooms are beautifully finished and very light and airy - Credit: Savills

The family bathroom is modern and spacious - Credit: Savills

There is a charming garden to the front, which is big enough to sit outside - Credit: Savills

To the front of the house is a charming garden, which provides enough room to sit out and entertain guests. Along with the courtyard at the back, such outdoor space is a rare find in this location.

Permit parking is available for the area.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bethel Street, Norwich

Guide price: £700,000

Savills, 01603 229229

www.savills.com