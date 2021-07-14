Curious flint building with link to mayor for sale for £1million

Published: 11:59 AM July 14, 2021

A historic building with a knapped flint exterior in Norwich's Colegate has come up for sale.

St Clement's House, offering nearly 8,000 sqft of office space, is an unusual building believed to incorporate a much earlier 16th house once lived in by a Norwich mayor.

The detached property is also thought to have been the city's employment exchange.

It currently is leased to the charity Voluntary Norfolk, which supports volunteers and voluntary organisations. This firm is not affected by the sale of the property.

Inside the building, it has two substantial lightwells with the central section of the building having two upper floors. The front and rear sections are single-storey.

The building currently has a combination of open plan office areas, predominantly on the ground floor with the upper floors comprising individual rooms.

The accommodation on the second floor is set within the pitch of the roof. Outside it has parking for one-two vehicles.