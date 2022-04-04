See inside Grade II listed townhouse on private estate for £475K

St Andrews Park is on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sowerbys

This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £475,000.

Built on the site of the former St Andrew's Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.

The front door opens into the kitchen and breakfast room

The sitting room has a central fireplace and high ceilings

The house, in the east wing, is entered through a green front door with large windows into the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room with ceramic-tiled floor.

Down the hall is the spacious sitting room, with a central feature fireplace and French doors into the garden. The ground floor also has a small toilet.

The townhouse is part of a Grade II listed building

The kitchen has ceramic flooring, white units and black surfaces

The first floor has the three bedrooms. The smaller two, at one end of the house, share the family bathroom. The master has an en suite and a dressing room.

The townhouse has large sash cord windows and high windows which give rooms lots of natural light.

The sitting room is at the back of the property and leads into the garden

The dual aspect master bedroom has an en suite and a dressing room

To the rear of the property is a private, south-facing terrace. It is a sun trap with views of the communal grounds.

Alongside communal gardens, St Andrews Park also has allotments and a children's play area.

One of the two smaller bedrooms at the front of the property

The family bedroom is on the first floor

There is allocated parking and visitor parking. There are lots of off-road walks in the area, including some along the riverside.

The property is in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, just over three miles outside of Norwich.

The townhouse's garden is a south-facing terrace

The development has communal gardens, allotments and a children's play area

PROPERTY FACTS

Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew

Guide price: £475,000

Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com