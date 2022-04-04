See inside Grade II listed townhouse on private estate for £475K
- Credit: Sowerbys
This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £475,000.
Built on the site of the former St Andrew's Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.
The house, in the east wing, is entered through a green front door with large windows into the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room with ceramic-tiled floor.
Down the hall is the spacious sitting room, with a central feature fireplace and French doors into the garden. The ground floor also has a small toilet.
The first floor has the three bedrooms. The smaller two, at one end of the house, share the family bathroom. The master has an en suite and a dressing room.
The townhouse has large sash cord windows and high windows which give rooms lots of natural light.
To the rear of the property is a private, south-facing terrace. It is a sun trap with views of the communal grounds.
Alongside communal gardens, St Andrews Park also has allotments and a children's play area.
There is allocated parking and visitor parking. There are lots of off-road walks in the area, including some along the riverside.
The property is in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, just over three miles outside of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £475,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com