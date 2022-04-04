Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside Grade II listed townhouse on private estate for £475K

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:54 PM April 4, 2022
PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

St Andrews Park is on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sowerbys

This three-bed mid-terrace house, with lots of period features, is on the market with Sowerbys for £475,000.

Built on the site of the former St Andrew's Hospital, the Grade II listed buildings from the 1800s have been carefully converted into modern townhouses.

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The front door opens into the kitchen and breakfast room - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The sitting room has a central fireplace and high ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

The house, in the east wing, is entered through a green front door with large windows into the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room with ceramic-tiled floor.

Down the hall is the spacious sitting room, with a central feature fireplace and French doors into the garden. The ground floor also has a small toilet.

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The townhouse is part of a Grade II listed building - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The kitchen has ceramic flooring, white units and black surfaces - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor has the three bedrooms. The smaller two, at one end of the house, share the family bathroom. The master has an en suite and a dressing room.

The townhouse has large sash cord windows and high windows which give rooms lots of natural light.

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The sitting room is at the back of the property and leads into the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The dual aspect master bedroom has an en suite and a dressing room - Credit: Sowerbys

To the rear of the property is a private, south-facing terrace. It is a sun trap with views of the communal grounds.

Alongside communal gardens, St Andrews Park also has allotments and a children's play area.

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

One of the two smaller bedrooms at the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The family bedroom is on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

There is allocated parking and visitor parking. There are lots of off-road walks in the area, including some along the riverside.

The property is in Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew, just over three miles outside of Norwich. 

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The townhouse's garden is a south-facing terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

PROP - St Andrews Park, Norwich

The development has communal gardens, allotments and a children's play area - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS
Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew
Guide price: £475,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com

