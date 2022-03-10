See inside this 'stunning' Georgian home for sale near Norwich for £875k
- Credit: Pymm & Co
A Georgian-style townhouse has come up for sale in pretty parkland on the site of a former city hospital.
The five-bedroom property at St Andrews Park, in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, is listed for sale at a guide price of £875,000-£900,000. Selling agents Pymm & Co describe it as a "stunning family home" set in a sought-after development.
The home was built in 2002 but has undergone extensive improvements since, including the installation of a new high-quality kitchen.
Other highlights include the entrance hall, which features two double-glazed arched windows, and a games room, sitting room and study.
Upstairs there are two en suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath.
The front garden is partly retained by a flint feature wall and it contains a Victorian-style lamp post as well as a range of plants, trees and shrubs and artificial grass.
The property is situated within the wider development, which provides pretty parkland and easy access to the River Yare, but is situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac, with no passing traffic.
It also has its own plot of around 0.21 acres and a detached garage with ample parking.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Francis Stone Court, St Andrews Park
Guide price: £875,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021,
www.pymmand.co.uk