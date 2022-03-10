See inside this 'stunning' Georgian home for sale near Norwich for £875k

This five-bedroom Georgian-style home is on the market at a guide price of £875,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A Georgian-style townhouse has come up for sale in pretty parkland on the site of a former city hospital.

The five-bedroom property at St Andrews Park, in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, is listed for sale at a guide price of £875,000-£900,000. Selling agents Pymm & Co describe it as a "stunning family home" set in a sought-after development.

The home was built in 2002 but has undergone extensive improvements since, including the installation of a new high-quality kitchen.

Inside the kitchen, which has been refurbished - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Other highlights include the entrance hall, which features two double-glazed arched windows, and a games room, sitting room and study.

Upstairs there are two en suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath.

The front garden is partly retained by a flint feature wall and it contains a Victorian-style lamp post as well as a range of plants, trees and shrubs and artificial grass.

The property is situated within the wider development, which provides pretty parkland and easy access to the River Yare, but is situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac, with no passing traffic.

The spacious entrance hall - Credit: Pymm & Co

To the rear there is a patio terrace - Credit: Pymm & Co

The garden features an artificial grass lawn so is low maintenance - Credit: Pymm & Co

It also has its own plot of around 0.21 acres and a detached garage with ample parking.

PROPERTY FACTS

Francis Stone Court, St Andrews Park

Guide price: £875,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021,

www.pymmand.co.uk