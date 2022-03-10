Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
See inside this 'stunning' Georgian home for sale near Norwich for £875k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2022
Updated: 3:01 PM March 10, 2022
Georgian-style townhouse off a cul-de-sac at St Francis Stone Court in St Andrews Park near Norwich

This five-bedroom Georgian-style home is on the market at a guide price of £875,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A Georgian-style townhouse has come up for sale in pretty parkland on the site of a former city hospital.

The five-bedroom property at St Andrews Park, in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, is listed for sale at a guide price of £875,000-£900,000. Selling agents Pymm & Co describe it as a "stunning family home" set in a sought-after development.

The home was built in 2002 but has undergone extensive improvements since, including the installation of a new high-quality kitchen.

Modern brightly coloured kitchen in a 5-bed Georgian-style townhouse for sale at St Andrews Park, Norwich

Inside the kitchen, which has been refurbished - Credit: Pymm & Co

Bright colourful kitchen in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at St Andrews Park in Norwich

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large reception room in a 5-bed Georgian style townhouse for sale at St Andrews Park, Norwich

Inside one of the reception rooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Other highlights include the entrance hall, which features two double-glazed arched windows, and a games room, sitting room and study.

Upstairs there are two en suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a free-standing bath.

The front garden is partly retained by a flint feature wall and it contains a Victorian-style lamp post as well as a range of plants, trees and shrubs and artificial grass. 

The property is situated within the wider development, which provides pretty parkland and easy access to the River Yare, but is situated at the end of quiet cul-de-sac, with no passing traffic.

Large Georgian-style entrance hall in a 5-bed townhouse for sale at St Andrews Park, Norwich

The spacious entrance hall - Credit: Pymm & Co

Patio terrace in an enclosed garden at the rear of a 5-bed Georgian townhouse for sale near Norwich

To the rear there is a patio terrace - Credit: Pymm & Co

Low maintenance garden at the rear of a 5-bed Georgian style terrace for sale at St Andrews Park, Norwich

The garden features an artificial grass lawn so is low maintenance - Credit: Pymm & Co

It also has its own plot of around 0.21 acres and a detached garage with ample parking.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
Francis Stone Court, St Andrews Park
Guide price: £875,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, 
www.pymmand.co.uk

