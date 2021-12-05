Sprowston home on the market... and it comes with an established business included

The three bedroom home in Sprowston is on the market for £450,000 and comes with an established business. - Credit: Minors and Brady

This three bedroom house in Sprowston is on the market for £450,000 and comes with a successful retail business attached.

Situated on Salhouse Road, the detached home comes with the added benefit of the established business, a card shop.

The property is only two miles north east of Norwich city centre and is surrounded by several local shops and parks.

Entering through the front of the property, guests are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall with herringbone floors. The hallway leads to all downstairs rooms, including the shop floor.

The downstairs hallway has herringbone flooring and a cupboard under the stairs. - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is also a small downstairs bathroom and cupboard under the stairs.

The kitchen of the home is fitted in a country-style, with a range of wall and base units with worktops. It comes with a built-in oven and fridge. There is also pantry cupboard.

The kitchen leads to a utility room. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The country style kitchen has space for a small dining table. - Credit: Minors and Brady

With further work surfaces, the kitchen leads to a good-sized utility room which has spaces for a freezer and washing machine. There is a side door that leads to the property's garden.

The house has a large utility room with spaces for a freezer and washing machine. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The living room and dining room are set across a sizeable open plan room divided by an archway. There is fitted carpet throughout and sliding doors to the garden.

The living room is open plan with the dining room. - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is ample room for both a living room and dining room.

The dining room is of good size and can fit an ample dining table. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The dining room is connected to the living room via an archway. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The last room on the ground floor is the shop itself.

Offering a large space, currently used as a successful card shop, the shop has high footfall due to the number of residential properties within walking distance.

The shop floor is a sizeable space and is currently a successful card shop. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The shop comes with a large unrestricted parking area for customers, vinyl flooring, 30 card displays, counter, and a cash register.

The shop comes with 30 card displays and large unrestricted parking for customers. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Trading hours are currently 6 days a week and the property is roughly turning over £3,000 per week.

Upstairs, a landing with fitted carpets and loft access, leads to the three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

All three bedrooms can fit a double bed, with the smallest currently being utilised as an office.

The first bedroom of three in the house. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The second of three bedrooms in the house. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The third bedroom is currently being used as an office. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Finally, the first floor contains a spacious family bathroom comprising of a low level WC, a hand wash basin, a panelled bath and walk-in shower cubicle.

The bathroom on the first floor of the property. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Fully enclosed by wood panelling fencing, the back garden of the property offers the best of both worlds, with a well-manicured and landscaped garden and a brick weave patio space.

The garden of the property is well-sized and features a patio space for outside dining. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The garden also has a well manicured lawn and floral planting beds. - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

Salhouse Road, Sprowston

Guide Price: £450,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

