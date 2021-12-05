Sprowston home on the market... and it comes with an established business included
- Credit: Minors and Brady
This three bedroom house in Sprowston is on the market for £450,000 and comes with a successful retail business attached.
Situated on Salhouse Road, the detached home comes with the added benefit of the established business, a card shop.
The property is only two miles north east of Norwich city centre and is surrounded by several local shops and parks.
Entering through the front of the property, guests are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall with herringbone floors. The hallway leads to all downstairs rooms, including the shop floor.
There is also a small downstairs bathroom and cupboard under the stairs.
The kitchen of the home is fitted in a country-style, with a range of wall and base units with worktops. It comes with a built-in oven and fridge. There is also pantry cupboard.
With further work surfaces, the kitchen leads to a good-sized utility room which has spaces for a freezer and washing machine. There is a side door that leads to the property's garden.
The living room and dining room are set across a sizeable open plan room divided by an archway. There is fitted carpet throughout and sliding doors to the garden.
There is ample room for both a living room and dining room.
The last room on the ground floor is the shop itself.
Offering a large space, currently used as a successful card shop, the shop has high footfall due to the number of residential properties within walking distance.
The shop comes with a large unrestricted parking area for customers, vinyl flooring, 30 card displays, counter, and a cash register.
Trading hours are currently 6 days a week and the property is roughly turning over £3,000 per week.
Upstairs, a landing with fitted carpets and loft access, leads to the three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
All three bedrooms can fit a double bed, with the smallest currently being utilised as an office.
Finally, the first floor contains a spacious family bathroom comprising of a low level WC, a hand wash basin, a panelled bath and walk-in shower cubicle.
Fully enclosed by wood panelling fencing, the back garden of the property offers the best of both worlds, with a well-manicured and landscaped garden and a brick weave patio space.
PROPERTY FACTS
Salhouse Road, Sprowston
Guide Price: £450,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
