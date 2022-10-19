Your chance to buy village church which closed due to dwindling visitors
- Credit: Arnolds Keys.
A church in the heart of a village on the outskirts of Norwich has hit the market for £155,000.
Spixworth Methodist Church was founded in 1937 but the existing place of worship in Godfrey Road was built in 1998.
The building was among a selection of churches in the Norwich area which closed in September due to dwindling congregations.
Reverend Andy Burrows, superintendent of the Norwich Methodist Circuit, hoped that the venue would be retained for community use.
Tom Corfield, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - the agents marketing the property - explained how the property is classified as a 'community facility or local service'.
As such it will be marketed for the next 12 months with the intention of it continuing this service to avoid the loss of such sites.
After this period, the building can be sold for any use.
He said: "It all comes back to finances.
"What you need in the background, behind someone that has a community-type use in mind, is a person prepared to be an investor so it can be used as a community facility.
"Otherwise, like in a lot of cases, the community groups can't pull the funds together in order to fund the purchase.
"The church is in fantastic condition and is by no means an old structure at all.
"It's a good space with versatility.
"You've got the main church hall to the front, good-size space at the back but also has plenty of space for storage and has WC facilities and a kitchen.
"Spixworth already has one but it would be a good spot for a village hall-type space.
"From our point of view, I'm pleased to say that we've had enquiries from people to continue it as a community-type facility.
"I am hopeful that one of those parties will be the successful purchaser.
"People need to have the confidence to go out to these sorts of facilities.
"For these sorts of sites to continue the people benefitting from these places need to be confident to use them - and that baby groups, am dram societies and the like have the confidence to set up there."
PROPERTY FACTS
Godfrey Road, Spixworth
Guide price: £155,000
Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural, Norwich
ww.arnoldskeys.com/agricultural-irelands