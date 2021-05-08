News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See penthouse views from Norwich rooftop listed for sale for £1.65m

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021    Updated: 7:03 AM May 8, 2021
Samuel Le Good, abbotFox, Norwich

On top of the world: Samuel Le Good on the roof-top for sale earmarked for four penthouses. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The rooftop of a 1960s five storey-high building in the centre of Norwich is for sale and earmarked for four penthouses.

Vantage House, Norwich

Vantage House - Credit: Denise Bradley

Just the top of Vantage House, on Fishers Lane, is for sale after the building was sold back in 2018 to London-based property firm Avivco Developments.

Vantage House, Norwich

Spot the landmark views. The city scape view from the top of Vantage House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vantage House Norwich

An artist's impression of how the building will look. - Credit: Lanpro

Planning approval was given last August for 44 flats to be created in the building, which was once BT's local headquarters and known as Telephone House.

After it was revamped and renamed Vantage House - because of its views - it belonged to Norfolk County Council.

Vantage House, Norwich

All the Norwich landmarks can be seen from the top of Vantage House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Avivco Developments is creating one and two bedroom flats there aimed at the rental market. 

Vantage House, Norwich

Looking out over the rooftops of Norwich from Vantage House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vantage House, Norwich

How the four, two-storey high penthouses will look on the top of Vantage House. - Credit: Lanpro

The 'build to rent' scheme, which will cover four floors, offers some parking and all of the flats will be available from around £800 per calendar month.

Vantage House Norwich

City views from the top of Vantage House - Credit: Denise Bradley

But the top floor is earmarked for four two-storey high penthouses with roof terraces offering stunning panoramic city scape views. The penthouses, which will all come with parking, are going to be for sale from around £800,000 to £1m.

Vantage House, Norwich

Inside one of the flats for rent - Credit: Denise Bradley

The rooftop floor is for sale for £1.65m. A planning application was lodged with Norwich City Council on April 28 to add the new penthouses as well as to make some external alterations to the existing building including new windows, metal cladding panels and metal mesh cladding.

Vantage House Norwich

Views from the top of Vantage House - Credit: Denise Bradley

The views from the top of the building include all the main Norwich landmarks including the cathedral, the castle, St Peter Mountergate, the Bishop's palace and Westlegate Tower. But the views stretch right out to wind turbines in the distance.

Vantage House Norwich

William Mills and Samuel Le Good, abbotFox on top of Vantage House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Samuel Le Good, partner at AbbotFox, which is handling the rental of the apartments and the sale of the penthouses, said: "Build to rent is becoming popular because of the increased need for rental accommodation in the city. 

"However, the top floor of penthouses offers something really special for Norwich."

Norfolk
Norwich News

