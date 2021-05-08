Video

Published: 6:00 AM May 8, 2021 Updated: 7:03 AM May 8, 2021

On top of the world: Samuel Le Good on the roof-top for sale earmarked for four penthouses. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The rooftop of a 1960s five storey-high building in the centre of Norwich is for sale and earmarked for four penthouses.

Just the top of Vantage House, on Fishers Lane, is for sale after the building was sold back in 2018 to London-based property firm Avivco Developments.

An artist's impression of how the building will look. - Credit: Lanpro

Planning approval was given last August for 44 flats to be created in the building, which was once BT's local headquarters and known as Telephone House.

After it was revamped and renamed Vantage House - because of its views - it belonged to Norfolk County Council.

Avivco Developments is creating one and two bedroom flats there aimed at the rental market.

The 'build to rent' scheme, which will cover four floors, offers some parking and all of the flats will be available from around £800 per calendar month.

But the top floor is earmarked for four two-storey high penthouses with roof terraces offering stunning panoramic city scape views. The penthouses, which will all come with parking, are going to be for sale from around £800,000 to £1m.

The rooftop floor is for sale for £1.65m. A planning application was lodged with Norwich City Council on April 28 to add the new penthouses as well as to make some external alterations to the existing building including new windows, metal cladding panels and metal mesh cladding.

The views from the top of the building include all the main Norwich landmarks including the cathedral, the castle, St Peter Mountergate, the Bishop's palace and Westlegate Tower. But the views stretch right out to wind turbines in the distance.

William Mills and Samuel Le Good, abbotFox on top of Vantage House. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Samuel Le Good, partner at AbbotFox, which is handling the rental of the apartments and the sale of the penthouses, said: "Build to rent is becoming popular because of the increased need for rental accommodation in the city.

"However, the top floor of penthouses offers something really special for Norwich."