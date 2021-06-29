News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rich overseas parents snap up luxury flats for student children

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 4:08 PM June 29, 2021   
St James Quay Norwich

Adam Raker, regional sales manager at Hill developers, pictured on the balcony of one of the penthouses at St James Quay in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plush new apartments being released for sale in Norwich are being bought by Hong Kong families for their children to live in while studying.

St James Quay Norwich

The view from the top of St James Quay. - Credit: Danielle Booden

High-end housebuilder Hill has almost finished the first phase of apartments at St James Quay in Barrack Street - where the most expensive three bedroom penthouse, priced at £725,000, has already been sold.

St James Quay, Norwich

Adam Raker, Hill - Credit: Danielle Booden

St James Quay Norwich

The view from the top of St James Quay - Credit: Danielle Booden

This penthouse, with a wrap-around balcony boasting incredible panoramic views across the river and city, has been bought by a couple who are downsizing from a larger house.

St James Quay show apartment Norwich

Inside the new show apartment - Credit: Danielle Booden

St James Quay Norwich

Inside the new show apartment - Credit: Danielle Booden

However, some of the other smaller one and two-bedroom apartments are being purchased by parents in Hong Kong for their student children.

St James Quay Norwich

Inside the new show apartment - Credit: Danielle Booden

St James Quay Norwich

Inside the new show apartment - Credit: Danielle Booden

St James Quay Norwich

St James Quay in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Adam Raker, regional sales manager, Hill, said: "We've been surprised at the interest from Hong Kong, parents whose children are at university in Norwich who don't want them going into digs."

Mr Raker said Covid had also had an effect on the types of buyers for the apartments, situated overlooking the river and close to the railway station.

"One of our buyers had moved to London and because he was able to work from home in lockdown decided to relocate back to Norwich. He wanted to travel to London a couple of days a week - so people are migrating back."

The phase of 88 homes now has a plush new show apartment which is open for the first time at the weekend. All viewing slots on both Saturday and Sunday are already booked up.

The next phase of properties being built in the entire development of 220 should be ready early next year and the final block by summer 2023. This includes eight houses - and such is the demand being expressed for them, Mr Raker said work may be brought forward on those.

The vast riverside site in Barrack Street stood empty for a decade, and was mainly used by Jarrold for car parking.

Properties are sold, leasehold, with no ground rent charges and car parking is available on some plots. Current two-bedroom apartments available are priced from £344,950 and the other three-bedroom penthouse is £679,950 but prices vary.

