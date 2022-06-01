See inside four-bed new-build for sale in Sprowston development

The new-build in Sprowston is a four-bed selling for £525,000 - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Located in a new development just outside of the city, this four-bedroom house is on the market for £525,000.

The Whetherdale is a detached new-build in Broadgate Park, a development in Sprowston where 99pc of the homes have been sold.

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The kitchen is spacious and decorated in muted greens - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The house is entered via the front hall, which has a small bathroom.

To the left is the sitting room with huge floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden, which fill the room with natural light.

Straight on from the hall is the large kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining area, and more French doors to the garden.

The dining room is on the left side of the house - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The kitchen diner has a breakfast bar and French doors to the garden - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a mezzanine which could be used as a study.

One of the bedrooms has an en suite and a dressing area.

On the second floor there are two further bedrooms, the larger is a suite with a dressing room area, an en suite, and a balcony.

One of the two smaller bedrooms - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The shared bathroom on the first floor has a bath - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

There are gardens to the front and rear of the property and two parking spaces as well as a garage.

The property is located between Blue Boar Lane and Atlantic Avenue, about four miles from the centre of Norwich.

The larger bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

One of the en suite bathrooms - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

PROPERTY FACTS

Atlantic Avenue, Sprowston

Guide price: £525,000

Taylor Wimpey, 01603 513295, www.taylorwimpey.co.uk