See inside four-bed new-build for sale in Sprowston development
- Credit: Taylor Wimpey
Located in a new development just outside of the city, this four-bedroom house is on the market for £525,000.
The Whetherdale is a detached new-build in Broadgate Park, a development in Sprowston where 99pc of the homes have been sold.
The house is entered via the front hall, which has a small bathroom.
To the left is the sitting room with huge floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden, which fill the room with natural light.
Straight on from the hall is the large kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining area, and more French doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a mezzanine which could be used as a study.
One of the bedrooms has an en suite and a dressing area.
Most Read
- 1 Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
- 2 Calls for pub to revert to original name as tenants moved on
- 3 Fears Sweet Briar closure has created new rat-running route
- 4 Rogue pair of peacocks on the loose in city suburb
- 5 Is this Norwich's 'loneliest' building?
- 6 Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend
- 7 Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes
- 8 Man jailed for sexual assaults on seven-year-old boy
- 9 Market stalls forced to close as pavement dug up for works
- 10 Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK
On the second floor there are two further bedrooms, the larger is a suite with a dressing room area, an en suite, and a balcony.
There are gardens to the front and rear of the property and two parking spaces as well as a garage.
The property is located between Blue Boar Lane and Atlantic Avenue, about four miles from the centre of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Atlantic Avenue, Sprowston
Guide price: £525,000
Taylor Wimpey, 01603 513295, www.taylorwimpey.co.uk