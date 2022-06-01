Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

See inside four-bed new-build for sale in Sprowston development

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:54 AM June 1, 2022
xxx_09_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The new-build in Sprowston is a four-bed selling for £525,000 - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Located in a new development just outside of the city, this four-bedroom house is on the market for £525,000.

The Whetherdale is a detached new-build in Broadgate Park, a development in Sprowston where 99pc of the homes have been sold.

xxx_08_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

xxx_07_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The kitchen is spacious and decorated in muted greens - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The house is entered via the front hall, which has a small bathroom.

To the left is the sitting room with huge floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden, which fill the room with natural light.

Straight on from the hall is the large kitchen with a breakfast bar, dining area, and more French doors to the garden.

xxx_06_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The dining room is on the left side of the house - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

xxx_05_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The kitchen diner has a breakfast bar and French doors to the garden - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a mezzanine which could be used as a study.

One of the bedrooms has an en suite and a dressing area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police vehicle badly damaged after city incident
  2. 2 Calls for pub to revert to original name as tenants moved on
  3. 3 Fears Sweet Briar closure has created new rat-running route
  1. 4 Rogue pair of peacocks on the loose in city suburb
  2. 5 Is this Norwich's 'loneliest' building?
  3. 6 Red Arrows to Spitfires: Aircraft to see over Norfolk this jubilee weekend
  4. 7 Parking wars: Outrage over 'rude' drivers blocking homes
  5. 8 Man jailed for sexual assaults on seven-year-old boy
  6. 9 Market stalls forced to close as pavement dug up for works
  7. 10 Norwich named the second best place to raise a family in the UK

On the second floor there are two further bedrooms, the larger is a suite with a dressing room area, an en suite, and a balcony.

xxx_04_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

One of the two smaller bedrooms - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

xxx_03_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The shared bathroom on the first floor has a bath - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

There are gardens to the front and rear of the property and two parking spaces as well as a garage.

The property is located between Blue Boar Lane and Atlantic Avenue, about four miles from the centre of Norwich.

xxx_02_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

The larger bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

xxx_01_BROADGATEPARK_SPROWSTON_MAY22

One of the en suite bathrooms - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

PROPERTY FACTS

Atlantic Avenue, Sprowston

Guide price: £525,000

Taylor Wimpey, 01603 513295, www.taylorwimpey.co.uk

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A Thomson Boeing 787 at London Stansted

TUI flight to Tenerife cancelled as it was on the tarmac

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the old Norfolk and...

Norwich Live News

More roads in Norwich set for closure as major revamp continues

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Amy Broughton spotted Charlie Cooper, who plays Kurtan in This Country, at Norwich Market. 

TV

'I was starstruck' - This Country actor spotted at Norwich Market

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ian Warren, landlord of the Angel Gardens pub on Angel Road. Picture: David Hannant

Landlord retires after running NR3 pub for 35 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon