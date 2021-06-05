News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sneak preview: See pumping station transformed into new home for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:22 AM June 5, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM June 5, 2021
Mason Burrell, Matt Jones, Old Pump House Court, Norwich

We did it! Mason Burrell, new homes manager, Brown & Co, left, and house builder Matt Jones, director, Vello outside the converted pumping station, about to go up for sale. - Credit: Jess Coppins

A former Anglian Water pumping station in Norwich has been converted into a plush home for sale after a lengthy planning row.

Old Pump House court, Norwich

Mason Burrell, Brown & Co and Matt Jones, Vello. - Credit: Jess Coppins

 The newly-created Old Pump House Court, off Hall Road, has the converted pump house as well as two new build single-storey homes for sale. The development comes with landscaped gardens, parking and boasts a communal area with a beautiful horse chestnut tree, which has a preservation order on it.

But it comes after a long-running planning saga over the site which Norwich City Council initially objected to being developed.

Hall Road, Norwich

How the old pumping station on Hall Road looked before the conversion. - Credit: Archant

The old pumping station, which was a rudimentary single-storey brick building, covered in graffiti, had not been used since before the turn of the century. It had been replaced by a new facility in the 1990s. 

Old Pump House Court, Norwich

How the old pumping station looked before the conversion. - Credit: Archant

Brundall-based homebuilders Vello Ltd bought it from Anglian Water but the council originally refused two applications on the grounds it would encroach on public open space.

Old Pump House Court, Norwich

How the converted pumping station looks now - Credit: Jess Coppins

Vello appealed and applied to landscape the entire site and create two more homes there. The council approved these plans in February, 2020.

Old Pump House Court, Norwich

How the converted pumping station looks now. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Vello has now almost finished all three homes. The two new builds, both with two bedrooms, sliding doors onto small patios and fitted with kitchens with quartz work surfaces and Neff appliances, also come with private gardens and parking spaces.

Old Pump House Court, Norwich

All three homes come with lawned gardens. - Credit: Jess Coppins

They are going to be for sale for around £450,000 each. The converted pump house, also single-storey but with a new extension, has a huge kitchen, two bedrooms, both with en-suites, and comes with under floor heating. This is a couple of months away from being finished but is going to be priced a little more than the other two, according to the agents.

Old Pump House Court in Norwich

Inside one of the new build homes for sale - Credit: Jess Coppins

Matt Jones, director of Vello, said: "I'm really pleased with how the finished homes look. It was a tricky conversion because there was all the old Anglian Water infrastructure still there such as the old pumping cylinders and the chambers about a metre and a half below the ground.

"We replaced the roof, repointed and in some places replaced brickwork and built the new extension."

Matt Jones, Mason Burrell, Old Pump House Court, Norwich

Matt Jones and Mason Burrell at the converted pumping station. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Matt Jones, Mason Burrell, Old Pump House Court, Norwich

Matt Jones and Mason Burrell - Credit: Jess Coppins

Mason Burrell, new homes manager, Brown & Co, selling the homes, said: "People want something a bit quirky but these homes are really stylish and versatile. They would suit a professional couple or older people downsizing."


Norfolk

