City centre riverside flat with cathedral views goes up for sale

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021

A riverside flat in Norwich, with views of the River Wensum and Norwich Cathedral, is up for sale for £425,000.

The property is in a gated development in the heart of the city, just off Wensum Street near the Ribs of Beef pub.

The ground floor makes up the majority of the property, with the front door opening to the entrance hall.

The hall has access to bedroom two, the main bathroom, the kitchen, the dining room, and the sitting room.

Bedroom two is spacious, has access to the dining room, and french doors leading to the balcony which overlooks the river.

The kitchen cabinets are painted in duck egg blue, with wood flooring and more french doors.

The dining room also has double french doors, and room for a six-seater table.

The largest room in the property is the lounge, with room for three sofas and large french doors to the balcony.

To the back of the sitting room is bedroom three, the smallest bedroom. It was used by the previous owners as a study.

The first floor contains one bedroom and an en-suite. The bedroom features vaulted ceilings and two round windows with views of the cathedral.

The property has a single garage and an on-street parking permit.

Located in central Norwich, the property overlooks the River Wensum to the north and Norwich Cathedral to the south, and has the city's amenities within walking distance.

PROPERTY FACTS

Roaches Court, Norwich

Guide Price: £425,000

Claxton Bird, 01603 733002, www.claxtonbird.co.uk