News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Lifestyle > Property

City centre riverside flat with cathedral views goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:34 PM September 9, 2021   
wensum street outside

The property from the other side of the river - Credit: Claxton Bird

A riverside flat in Norwich, with views of the River Wensum and Norwich Cathedral, is up for sale for £425,000. 

wensum street hall

The entrance hallway - Credit: Claxton Bird

The property is in a gated development in the heart of the city, just off Wensum Street near the Ribs of Beef pub.

wensum street bedroom 2

Bedroom two - Credit: Claxton Bird

The ground floor makes up the majority of the property, with the front door opening to the entrance hall.

wensum street kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Claxton Bird

The hall has access to bedroom two, the main bathroom, the kitchen, the dining room, and the sitting room.

wensum street kitchen 2

The kitchen - Credit: Claxton Bird

Bedroom two is spacious, has access to the dining room, and french doors leading to the balcony which overlooks the river.

wensum street dining room

The dining room - Credit: Claxton Bird

The kitchen cabinets are painted in duck egg blue, with wood flooring and more french doors.

wensum street view

The view from the balcony - Credit: Claxton Bird

The dining room also has double french doors, and room for a six-seater table.

wensum street sitting room

The sitting room - Credit: Claxton Bird

Most Read

  1. 1 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
  2. 2 'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules
  3. 3 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
  1. 4 Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park
  2. 5 Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops
  3. 6 Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
  4. 7 'Gazumped': Young people forced out of Norwich rent market by Londoners
  5. 8 Jail for dangerous sex offender snared by paedophile hunters
  6. 9 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

The largest room in the property is the lounge, with room for three sofas and large french doors to the balcony. 

wensum street sitting room 2

The sitting room - Credit: Claxton Bird

To the back of the sitting room is bedroom three, the smallest bedroom. It was used by the previous owners as a study.

wensum street study

Bedroom three - Credit: Claxton Bird

The first floor contains one bedroom and an en-suite. The bedroom features vaulted ceilings and two round windows with views of the cathedral.

wensum street bedroom 1

Bedroom one, the master - Credit: Claxton Bird

The property has a single garage and an on-street parking permit.

wensum street view 2

The view from the master bedroom - Credit: Claxton Bird

Located in central Norwich, the property overlooks the River Wensum to the north and Norwich Cathedral to the south, and has the city's amenities within walking distance. 

wensum street bathroom

The en-suite bathroom - Credit: Claxton Bird

PROPERTY FACTS

Roaches Court, Norwich

Guide Price: £425,000

Claxton Bird, 01603 733002, www.claxtonbird.co.uk

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Augustine's Gate

Norwich Live

Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live

Man arrested in Norwich rape investigation

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Peter Reynolds, with his granddaughter Katie Aldus, who has his home broken into by three masked men

Exclusive

Grandad tells of horror as masked raiders steal gold and holiday cash

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon