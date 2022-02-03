News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:49 AM February 3, 2022
Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The front of the property in Bishop Bridge Road. - Credit: Sefftons

A bespoke three-bedroom home that overlooks some of Norwich's most famous landmarks is on the market for £425,000.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

A drone shot of the property in Bishop Bridge Road and its panoramic view of Norwich. - Credit: Sefftons

The period property in Bishop Bridge Road has views of the River Wensum, Cow Tower and Norwich Cathedral.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The view from the second-floor bedroom over the River Wensum, Cow Tower and Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Sefftons

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The living room, with a feature fireplace - Credit: Sefftons

It has been reworked and updated with high-quality finishes throughout and feature fireplaces in two rooms.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The dining room, with a feature fireplace and French doors - Credit: Sefftons

The ground floor has the living room, the dining room with French doors to the garden, the kitchen and the conservatory.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The kitchen, between the dining room and the conservatory - Credit: Sefftons

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The conservatory, overlooking the garden and the river - Credit: Sefftons

The first floor contains two large double bedrooms and the family bathroom with a free-standing bath.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

One of the two bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sefftons

The second floor is where you will find the large master bedroom with full-height picture windows overlooking the river and a fully glass en suite with a shower.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The master bedroom on the second floor, with full-height windows and a glass en suite - Credit: Sefftons

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The master bedroom on the second floor, with full-height windows and a glass ensuite - Credit: Sefftons

The garden has an elevated river frontage and an area for private al fresco dining.

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

The garden, with an elevated river frontage - Credit: Sefftons

PROPERTY FACTS

Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £425,000

Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk

