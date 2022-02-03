Riverside three-bed home overlooking Cow Tower on market for £425k
- Credit: Sefftons
A bespoke three-bedroom home that overlooks some of Norwich's most famous landmarks is on the market for £425,000.
The period property in Bishop Bridge Road has views of the River Wensum, Cow Tower and Norwich Cathedral.
It has been reworked and updated with high-quality finishes throughout and feature fireplaces in two rooms.
The ground floor has the living room, the dining room with French doors to the garden, the kitchen and the conservatory.
The first floor contains two large double bedrooms and the family bathroom with a free-standing bath.
The second floor is where you will find the large master bedroom with full-height picture windows overlooking the river and a fully glass en suite with a shower.
The garden has an elevated river frontage and an area for private al fresco dining.
Most Read
- 1 '£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'
- 2 Meet the city's secret tattooist
- 3 Man threatened group in Norwich pub with knife
- 4 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
- 5 Plea for crossing at busy roundabout to help 'marooned' neighbours
- 6 Park users fear dog attacks as concerns raised over signs being ignored
- 7 Norwich brownie shop now sending out letterbox deliveries across UK
- 8 Police given more time to question teen as murder investigation continues
- 9 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
- 10 Criminals target city restaurants as police step up enquiries
PROPERTY FACTS
Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich
Guide Price: £425,000
Sefftons, 01603 358222, www.sefftons.co.uk